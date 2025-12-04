Unlocked 🔓Fear-mongering Climate Study Retracted by Top Journal: but not before causing global panic & Today's Must-Reads (4 December 2025)
🔥 Top Stories
U.S. deploys Shahed-style drones to warn Iran…
Why Britain’s decline is accelerating — and Americans should worry…
Country-wide face-ID dragnet turning Britain into an open prison…
Ex-Israeli intelligence now steering U.S. government cybersecurity…
How Palantir quietly embedded itself across America’s security state…
Dems release ‘selective’ Epstein Island photos…
Juries emerge as last defence against Britain’s tightening speech laws…
World Bank data: capitalism, not socialism, reduces inequality…
Swiss voters reject climate tax…
Colorado medical school pays $10.3m for denying vaccine exemptions…
…and many more stories below.
📖 Today’s Book
The Culture Transplant: How Migrants Make the Economies They Move To a Lot Like the Ones They Left by Garett Jones
A provocative new analysis of immigration’s long-term effects on a nation’s economy and culture.
🔦 Editor’s Spotlight
Top Journal Retracts Study Predicting Catastrophic Climate Toll
In April 2024, the prestigious journal Nature released a study finding that climate change would cause far more economic damage by the end of the century than previous estimates had suggested. The conclusion grabbed headlines and citations around the world, and was incorporated in risk management scenarios used by central banks. On Wednesday, Nature retracted it, adding to the debate on the extent of climate change’s toll on society.
🎞️ Worth Watching
Britain’s Worst Nightmare: Three Nuclear Powers Meet in Moscow
In this episode, Susan Kokinda discusses a significant event in Moscow involving Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff, Vladimir Putin, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The meeting represents a major shift in global power dynamics, signaling potential threats to British imperial control. Kokinda delves into Trump’s new alliances with Russia and China and his efforts to target the financial lifeblood of the British Empire. The episode covers various topics including the re-emergence of sovereign nations, targeting of dirty money flows in Venezuela, and Trump’s transformative economic policies.
🥊 Quick Hits
U.S. Deploys Shahed-136 Clones To Middle East As A Warning To Iran
The U.S. possessing long-range one-way attack drones at all is a major development, but deploying them “to flip the script on Iran” is even a bigger deal.
3 Ways That Americans Are Different
What led Britain today into such a crazy morass of decline. This country was the paragon of freedom at one point but now you cannot escape confiscatory taxes and you get jailed for making edgy posts on social media. Major influencers are now urging anyone who can get out to do so now, on the expectation that matters can only get worse.
‘Open prison’ fears as police plan face ID for EVERY village, town and city across Britain
Under Labour plans, officers would be able compare images from CCTV, doorbells, and dashcams with government records, including 45 million passports and immigration data.
Former Israeli spies now overseeing US government cybersecurity
The Pentagon, Treasury Department, DHS, and a variety of other US government agencies have begun relying on a firm launched by former Israeli military intelligence operatives to consolidate and protect their data.
How Palantir shifted course to play key role in ICE deportations
Palantir’s federal contracting business has bloomed during the Trump administration. Its September tally of new federal contracts was $128 million, its largest monthly sum on record, according to USASpending.gov.
House Dems Release ‘Selective’ Never-Before-Seen Epstein Island Pictures, Video
“It is odd that Democrats are once again releasing selective information, as they have done before. The last time Democrats cherry-picked and doctored documents, their attempt to construct yet another hoax against President Trump completely collapsed,” a Republican on the Oversight panel told Axios.
Juries are defenders of free speech
Instead of abolishing an 800-year-old right, the Justice Secretary should be putting more safeguards in place to protect ordinary citizens from state overreach.
Labour postpones FOUR mayoral elections by two years as Reform slams Starmer for ‘delaying votes to stop us winning’
Nigel Farage is already fuming after council elections were postponed
Our economic problems are bigger than we think
The failings of Rachel Reeves are only a small aspect of our economic dysfunction
Want less inequality? Try more capitalism
A new World Bank report shows no rich countries have high inequality. The cure for high economic inequality is for more countries to get rich
Taiwan cheered, China upset after Trump signs new Taiwan legislation into law
The Taiwan Assurance Implementation Act, which Trump signed into law on Tuesday, says the U.S. State Department should carry out reviews of contacts with Taiwan no less than once every five years.
Europe’s race back to the draft
Europe’s defence debate now centres on one blunt question: how many people can fight if they must?
UK construction sector sees sharpest decline since early pandemic
The headline S&P Global UK Construction Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropped to 39.4 in November, down from 44.1 in October, marking the lowest reading since May 2020. Output volumes have now fallen for eleven consecutive months.
Switzerland: Voters reject climate tax in referendum
More than 78% of Swiss voters opposed the introduction of a new inheritance tax on multimillionaires, the proceeds of which would have been directed toward “socially just measures to combat the climate crisis.”
By failing to pledge a cut in fossil fuels, COP achieved less than nothing, the venue caught fire, the air-conditioning malfunctioned – and delegates were told on arrival not to flush toilet paper.
Private companies have raised millions to block the sun. What could go wrong?
For as little as $1, you can dim the sun — just a tiny bit — to save the world from climate change.
Colorado Medical School Will Pay $10.3 Million After Denying Religious Exemptions for COVID Vaccine
The University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine agreed to pay more than $10.3 million to settle claims that it forced employees and students to choose between “their livelihoods or their faith” by denying religious exemptions to the school’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In a statement, the school said it stood by its vaccine mandate, arguing that the “policy was grounded in science … and our obligation to safeguard lives.”
🗑️ Must NOT Read
School shuts for deep clean after pupil sickness
Congleton High School told parents and staff it contacted the UK Health Security Agency and infection control experts due to a “number of flu-like cases”.
💎 Fascinating Finds
Computers Made From Human Brain Tissue Are Coming. Are We Prepared?
As prominent artificial intelligence (AI) researchers eye limits to the current phase of the technology, a different approach is gaining attention: using living human brain cells as computational hardware.
