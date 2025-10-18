📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 73,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

🔥 Top Stories

King Charles forces Prince Andrew to surrender Duke title…

Trump calls to end Ukraine war after Zelensky meeting…

Moscow’s Venezuela deal hints at new global flashpoint…

Trump drops f-bomb warning Maduro not to “mess around.”…

UK’s data network secretly owned by China, says Cummings…

Starmer probed over secret Chinese super-embassy deal…

King Charles to pray with Pope — first in 500 years…

Billionaire network plots colour-revolution-style push against Trump…

Pentagon slams Netflix over “woke” gay military drama…

BNP Paribas found guilty of enabling Sudan atrocities…

Florida bill links sudden deaths to vaccine history…

“Sh*t is breaking” — markets flash credit collapse warning…

Russia unveils “pay with your palm” tech rollout…

Renewable energy “transition” is a dangerous modern illusion…

Alzheimer’s and cancer may soon be treated with sound…

and much, much more

📖 Today’s Book

📊 Readers’ Poll

