UN warns countries are unprepared for the "digital pandemic" & Today's Must-Reads (5 May 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
🔥Top Stories
US sinks 7 Iranian boats as Hormuz attacks escalate…
Iran warns it has “not even started” in Hormuz standoff…
South Korea reviews joining US..
Shooting near White House triggers brief lockdown…
Alberta separatists have enough signatures to trigger independence referendum…
Russia and Ukraine declare competing ceasefires…
Self-improving AI may already be beyond human understanding…
FBI buying Americans’ location data without warrants…
Spirit Airlines collapses — fuel costs cited as cause…
HSBC profits fall amid $400M fraud charge..
US Treasury freezes $344M in crypto…
Amsterdam bans adverts for meat and fossil fuels…
ESG policies still undermining US finance despite “vibe shift”…
…and many more stories below.
👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative.
🔦Editor’s Spotlight
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.