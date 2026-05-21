🔦 Editor’s Spotlight

Someone needs to give our leaders’ heads a wobble…and quickly. Or at the very least show them this graph which shows that high-income, low-energy countries just don’t exist.

Because yesterday, the UN “voted 141-8 to adopt a resolution backing a world court opinion that countries have a legal obligation to address climate change,” meaning what they really voted for is your continued impoverishment.

Predictably, the US, Russia, Iran and Saudia Arabia opposed the measure but sadly, also predictably, the UK, Germany, France and Australia signed their own death warrants.

“The resolution, brought by the Pacific island Vanuatu, affirms a July 2025 advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that states are obligated to reduce fossil fuel use and tackle global warming.”

Now this crazy ideology has obligated that we reduce fossil fuel use and tackle global warming.

While not legally binding, the court’s advisory opinion is already being used in climate litigation around the world and judges are starting to reference it in their climate-related rulings.

Look at the graph above again, find your country and slide your finger down and to the left to see where you are heading.