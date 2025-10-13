📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 73,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

White House warns UK-China spy scandal threatens intel ties…

Trump in Knesset: Israel won war, peace must follow…

Can Gaza truce model unlock peace deal in Ukraine?

Shadowy cabal exposed: Who really runs Britain?

From Oslo to oblivion: Nobel Peace Prize credibility shattered…

US-China trade war opens new front…

Netherlands seizes China-owned chip firm over security fears…

Newsom creates slavery reparations agency in California…

MSM hides Ukrainian fighter’s swastika in CBC broadcast…

US intelligence aids Ukraine strikes on Russian energy targets…

EU rolls out digital border system…

Prince Andrew email to Epstein: “We’re in this together”…

Watchdog warns deadly grid battery standards risk catastrophe…

EAT-Lancet 2.0 slammed as anti-nutrition, anti-science agenda…

Nurse sues hospital claiming hidden fetal deaths post-vaccine…

Alzheimer’s may not be a brain disease…

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative.

📖 Today’s Book

Vineland by Thomas Pynchon

📊 Readers’ Poll

🔒 Paid Content - Free 7-Day Trial!

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today’s full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape. See for yourself with a 7-day free trial.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:

“This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content”

** A regular reminder that whenever a headline has two links, the first is the paywalled version and the second is the free, archived version. If a link does not work - message me in the comments below and I will help resolve the issue **