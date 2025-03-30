Ukraine Endgame · Dark MAGA Technocrats · Layoff Surge · Deep State Exposed · Vaccine Reinfections · Cancer Spike · Climate Poster Boy Downfall & This Week's Most Popular Must-Reads - 24-30 March 2025
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 58,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.
Welcome readers! Dive into this week’s Must-Reads for Sunday 30 March 2025. Share your thoughts and join the conversation by commenting on stories that resonate with you.
💬 Testimonials
"This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content"
"I'm thankful to find such intriguing and factual information in one place. Thank you!"
Like what you see today? Become a paid subscriber and ensure you never miss out on the stories that matter most.
📖 Today’s Book
Notes from Underground by Fyodor Dostoevsky
🎞️ Worth Watching
Mark Carney says Canada’s old relationship with the US is over.
🔒 Paid Content
Break free from the narrative! Today’s content is free but make sure you join the thousands of paid readers who enjoy exclusive content every day.
💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:
"You remain the greatest daily newsletter. Thank you."
“Excellent- every day this is my best read!”
🥊 Quick Hits
Zelensky on Trump, Putin, and the Endgame in Ukraine
Orban makes a daring bet as the West weakens.
With Trump back, the Hungarian PM’s vision for Europe may finally get its moment.
Trump’s Staff is Stuffed with Peter Thiel’s ‘Counter-Elite’ Technocrats.
It is difficult to explain the Dark Enlightenment (Dark MAGA) because it is so other-worldly, especially in contrast to the populism of the MAGA movement. Isn’t Dark MAGA still MAGA? In actuality, they are polar opposites. Followers (all Technocrats) are out to kill Democracy, strip the political system bare, set up a monarchy/CEO, and turn what’s left into a scientific dictatorship run by AI.
Adolescence is an absolute clunker.
It’s a heavy handed morality tale that clearly wants to “shape the conversation”, but it’s so obviously crafted with this in mind that it doesn’t explore its themes with any accuracy. As a result, it’s hard to take it seriously.
Trump's shock pick to lead the CDC in major break of 50 year tradition.
Trump revealed on Monday he has chosen Susan Monarez, the agency's acting director since January, to assume the role permanently.
The complete idiot’s guide to world affairs.
The left and right take the same reality-based view of the world but respond to it in different moral terms. Liberals, on the other hand, live in an alternate universe – of pure make-believe.
The Deep State Revelations CERCLE.
People like Dominic Cummings, chief advisor to former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have a habit of revealing things we’re not supposed to know about how government operates. They often expose the motives and acts of what many these days call the deep state.
This isn’t a ‘young men’ problem. This is a class problem.
The ‘crisis’ among men and boys is another symptom of the elite’s neglect of the working class.
172,017 Job Cuts In One Month – Mass Layoffs Rise To A Level That We Haven’t Seen Since The Great Recession.
February’s total is a 245% increase from the 49,795 cuts announced one month prior. It is a 103% increase from the 84,638 cuts announced in the same month last year.
The biopharma industrial complex: making up new indications out of thin air.
Apparently we need to mass vaccinate for "latent" diseases.
I was right about the COVID vaccines setting people up for constant reinfections.
The vaccinated are stuck continually getting reinfected by this virus, thereby continually spreading it, thereby continually exposing the unvaccinated to it too, who also end up suffering the consequences.
The truth about Covid jabs and cancer: After Piers Morgan's controversial claims about vaccines, we asked the experts. Here are their honest verdicts.
some doctors say they have seen a troubling rise in the number of ‘aggressive, untreatable’ cancers since the vaccine rollout.
The downfall of climate change poster boy Michael Mann.
Even if you’ve never heard of Michael Mann, you will have felt his baleful influence on your energy bills. He is the inventor of the hockey stick chart, which shows a sharp increase in late 20th century global temperatures, like the blade of an ice hockey stick.
👀 In Case You Missed It
[2014] It's not Russia that's pushed Ukraine to the brink of war.
The attempt to lever Kiev into the western camp by ousting an elected leader made conflict certain. It could be a threat to us all
🗑️ Must NOT Reads
Health chiefs' terrifying warning - four viruses ALREADY circulating could trigger next pandemic.
A leading scientist has warned the list includes viruses that may be ‘impossible to control by even the strictest lockdown’.
💎 Fascinating Finds
A Mysterious Startup Is Developing a New Form of Solar Geoengineering.
Stardust, an Israeli–US startup, intends to patent its unique aerosol technology for temporarily cooling the planet.
Glowing spiral appears in night sky - as Met Office reveals likely cause.
The cloud-like spiral was spotted in the night sky across the UK and Ireland on Monday evening.
2,200-Year-Old Pyramid from Ptolemaic Period Found In Judean Desert.
North of the Nahal Zohar valley, researchers have uncovered a massive pyramidal structure, a find that is reshaping understanding of the region’s history. This structure dates back to the era when the Ptolemies and Seleucids were vying for control of the lands of ancient Palestine.
All these fascinating stories are available to everyone today! But premium subscribers get more like this every day.
🤝 Spread the Word and Earn Rewards
Enjoy this content? Share The Naked Emperor Newsletter with friends and family to receive exclusive perks! Earn up to 6 months complimentary access.