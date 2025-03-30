📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 58,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

📖 Today’s Book

Notes from Underground by Fyodor Dostoevsky

🎞️ Worth Watching

Mark Carney says Canada’s old relationship with the US is over.

🥊 Quick Hits

👀 In Case You Missed It

[2014] It's not Russia that's pushed Ukraine to the brink of war. The attempt to lever Kiev into the western camp by ousting an elected leader made conflict certain. It could be a threat to us all

🗑️ Must NOT Reads

Health chiefs' terrifying warning - four viruses ALREADY circulating could trigger next pandemic. A leading scientist has warned the list includes viruses that may be ‘impossible to control by even the strictest lockdown’.

💎 Fascinating Finds

A Mysterious Startup Is Developing a New Form of Solar Geoengineering. Stardust, an Israeli–US startup, intends to patent its unique aerosol technology for temporarily cooling the planet.

Glowing spiral appears in night sky - as Met Office reveals likely cause. The cloud-like spiral was spotted in the night sky across the UK and Ireland on Monday evening.

2,200-Year-Old Pyramid from Ptolemaic Period Found In Judean Desert. North of the Nahal Zohar valley, researchers have uncovered a massive pyramidal structure, a find that is reshaping understanding of the region’s history. This structure dates back to the era when the Ptolemies and Seleucids were vying for control of the lands of ancient Palestine.

