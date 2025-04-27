UK to begin blocking out the sun · Who is Klaus Schwab's successor? · The Fort Knox deception · 4Chan intelligence honeypot exposed & This Week's Most Popular Must-Reads - 21-27 April 2025
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 61,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.
Welcome readers! Dive into this week’s Must-Reads for Sunday 27 April 2025. Share your thoughts and join the conversation by commenting on stories that resonate with you.
💬 Testimonials
"This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content"
"I'm thankful to find such intriguing and factual information in one place. Thank you!"
Like what you see today? Become a paid subscriber and ensure you never miss out on the stories that matter most.
📖 This Week’s Top Book
🎞️ Worth Watching
Senator Ron Johnson says that, other than corrupt ones, you can’t find structural engineers who don’t think Building 7 was pulled down in a controlled demolition. He says there’s an awful lot of questions that he will be asking now that his eyes have been opened up.
🔒 Paid Content
Break free from the narrative! Today’s content is free but make sure you join the thousands of paid readers who enjoy exclusive content every day.
💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:
"You remain the greatest daily newsletter. Thank you."
“Excellent- every day this is my best read!”
🥊 Quick Hits
UK intel behind Ukraine’s disastrous Krynky invasion, leaked documents reveal
Leaked documents reviewed by The Grayzone reveal that a blueprint for Ukraine’s failed effort to capture the village of Krynky was assembled by Project Alchemy, a secret military-intelligence cell created by the British Ministry of Defence which sought “at all costs” to “keep Ukraine fighting.” The Krynky plot led to a bloodbath that remains one of the war’s biggest disasters.
"4Chan" Exposed as Israeli Mossad Honeypot/Propaganda/Incitement Site.
Sometimes Intelligence Agencies get caught doing things in public -- designed to fool the public -- and US Intel and the Israeli Mossad just got caught. The "controversial" website 4Chan turns out to be run by US Feds and Israeli Mossad. It is now exposed that ALL of "Q" was a deliberate Intel operation!
Actually, “personal beliefs” DO supersede “the public good”.
It doesn’t matter what “personal beliefs” are being referred to, and it doesn’t matter which particular “public good” is being protected, it is wrong. It is wrong because “personal belief” is a placeholder phrase for “individual liberty” and “public good” for compelled action.
Welcome to the Palantir World Order.
As Palantir’s stock rises and their profile in the 2nd Trump administration is cemented, it’s becoming clear we are living in the Palantir World Order.
The Assault on Substack Takes Predictable Shape.
The real goal is to shut Substack (as we’ve known it) down – which must mean the truth bombs its correspondents are launching every day are starting to hit too close to key targets.
The tragedy of Pope Francis.
His 12-year-long pontificate was ultimately a tragic one. Rome’s ‘instrument of God’ too often let himself be an instrument of the global elites, and both faith and politics suffered as a consequence.
Pope Francis Was No Friend Of The Poor.
Thinking that he was working to uplift the poor and downtrodden of the world, Francis accepted all the most destructive prescriptions of the international Left.
Meet Schwab’s Successor – Peter Brabeck-Letmathe.
Agenda 2030 did not die with Schwab’s departure. There is a new leader at the helm and a new focus to usurp ultimate control over the global population.
The Surplus Americans Don’t Hear About.
President Trump inveighs about a “trade deficit” to justify tariffs. Does the US have a “deficit” with China? They may just as well say that they have a surplus with China — a stuff surplus.
The UK is heading for a full-blown financial crash, and nothing can stop it now.
In a stagnant economy, corporation tax revenues have proved disappointing as companies struggle to make any money. VAT is no longer raising the amount expected as struggling households rein back their spending.
The Fort Knox Deception: America’s Greatest Gold Mystery.
The real story of Fort Knox isn’t one of security, but of financial theft on an unprecedented scale—and quite possibly, an ongoing fraud that persists to this day.
UK scientists to launch outdoor geoengineering experiments.
Most geoengineering proposals aim to block sunlight reaching the Earth’s surface, for example by launching clouds of reflective particles into the atmosphere or using seawater sprays to make clouds brighter.
The Medieval Warm Period In Germany: Inconvenient And very Real.
Long before industrial CO2 accumulated in the atmosphere, there were already alternating warm and cold phases.
The Proximal Origin of Covid Control – Redux.
The White House’s release of ‘Lab Leak: The True Origins of COVID-19’ proves Johnny Vedmore‘s heavily censored 2022 article accurate. However, as with the Epstein Files, the Trump administration is still not revealing the whole truth. In this article he looks at a small group of elite British scientists who have been busy manipulating the COVID-19 crisis to benefit a hidden agenda.
All the signs that mean YOU could have a Covid vaccine injury.
The Daily Mail reveals the symptoms research has linked to vaccines and what to do if you experience them.
More covid jabs mean more cancer deaths, scientists agree.
FORTUNATELY, some responsible scientists around the world are continuing to investigate the fallout from the global covid vaccination programme which delivered 13billion doses in total. Japanese scientists have completed a study of the effect of the jabs on Pancreatic Cancer (PC) patients in their hospital system.
How Your Family Doc Became a Drug Enforcement Agent.
Remember when your family doctor was actually your doctor? That quaint historical period when physicians made independent medical judgments instead of reading from pharmaceutical scripts? When they looked at you as a unique human being rather than a collection of compliance metrics needing correction?
🗑️ Must NOT Read
Climatologist Friederike Otto: ‘The more unequal the society is, the more severe the climate disaster’.
The senior lecturer argues that racism, colonialism and sexism all underpin global heating.
💎 Fascinating Finds
Was There a Lunar Eclipse on Day of Jesus' Crucifixion? NASA, Bible Say Yes.
Despite assertions to the contrary, science and religion are not always at odds. This has been demonstrated once again, as an intriguing NASA discovery appears to offer verification of the Biblical accounts of Jesus’ crucifixion, according to researchers from Oxford University.
China Unveils World’s 1st ‘Meltdown Proof’ Thorium Reactor
Chinese scientists have achieved a significant milestone in clean energy tech after successfully adding fresh fuel to an operational thorium molten salt reactor.
Here's How to Interpret The Concerning Link Between Cooking Oil And Cancer.
A study has identified a molecular link between linoleic acid, a common fat contained in cooking oils, and aggressive breast cancer, renewing the discussion about dietary choices and cancer risk.
All these fascinating stories are available to everyone today! But premium subscribers get more like this every day.
👀 In Case You Missed It
War by any means: The story of DARPA.
Armed with some wild physics, Nicholas Christofilos hatched a wild plan: turn the upper atmosphere into a force field across the US that would fry the electronics of incoming missiles. How? Explode nuclear weapons in Earth’s magnetosphere to create a long-lived radiation belt that would degrade missiles.
Over DARPA’s lifetime, war has moved from weapons to kill individuals, to weapons to manipulate individuals, to weapons that manipulate relationships.
🤝 Spread the Word and Earn Rewards
Enjoy this content? Share The Naked Emperor Newsletter with friends and family to receive exclusive perks! Earn up to 6 months complimentary access.
Happy Day everyone. Sharing this one : ) Thank you.