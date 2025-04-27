📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 61,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

This Week's Top Book

Tower of Basel: The Shadowy History of the Secret Bank that Runs the World by Adam LeBor

Worth Watching

Senator Ron Johnson says that, other than corrupt ones, you can’t find structural engineers who don’t think Building 7 was pulled down in a controlled demolition. He says there’s an awful lot of questions that he will be asking now that his eyes have been opened up.

Climatologist Friederike Otto: 'The more unequal the society is, the more severe the climate disaster'. The senior lecturer argues that racism, colonialism and sexism all underpin global heating.

Fascinating Finds

Was There a Lunar Eclipse on Day of Jesus' Crucifixion? NASA, Bible Say Yes. Despite assertions to the contrary, science and religion are not always at odds. This has been demonstrated once again, as an intriguing NASA discovery appears to offer verification of the Biblical accounts of Jesus’ crucifixion, according to researchers from Oxford University.

China Unveils World’s 1st ‘Meltdown Proof’ Thorium Reactor Chinese scientists have achieved a significant milestone in clean energy tech after successfully adding fresh fuel to an operational thorium molten salt reactor.

Here's How to Interpret The Concerning Link Between Cooking Oil And Cancer. A study has identified a molecular link between linoleic acid, a common fat contained in cooking oils, and aggressive breast cancer, renewing the discussion about dietary choices and cancer risk.

In Case You Missed It

War by any means: The story of DARPA. Armed with some wild physics, Nicholas Christofilos hatched a wild plan: turn the upper atmosphere into a force field across the US that would fry the electronics of incoming missiles. How? Explode nuclear weapons in Earth’s magnetosphere to create a long-lived radiation belt that would degrade missiles. Over DARPA’s lifetime, war has moved from weapons to kill individuals, to weapons to manipulate individuals, to weapons that manipulate relationships.

