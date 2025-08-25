📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 70,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

🔥 Top Stories

Pentagon quietly blocks Ukraine’s long-range strikes into Russia…

NATO pledges $50B in Ukraine aid for 2025 as war drags on…

Trump’s private rebuke to Orbán over Druzhba strike goes public…

Israel denies Air Force role in deadly Nasser Hospital strike…

National Guard troops patrolling D.C. streets now armed…

U.S. abruptly pulls forces from key Iraqi bases in major shift…

U.K. migrant protests erupt as government scrambles to respond…

DOJ slammed for giving Maxwell a platform to rewrite Epstein saga…

Brazil advances sweeping EU-style digital oversight bills…

Rise of “censory smearing” deepens political warfare…

Techno-politics fuels unrest as elites hedge humanity’s future on AI…

Musk backs universal high income, warning AI will erase jobs…

Oil prices rise after Ukraine drone strike on Russian fuel terminal…

Ukrainian drone damages Kursk nuclear plant, IAEA monitors fallout…

Germany’s green economy crashing as GDP shrinks…

and much, much more….

📖 Today’s Book

Slanted: How the News Media Taught Us to Love Censorship and Hate Journalism by Sharyl Attkisson

