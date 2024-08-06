Over the past week, parts of Britain have rapidly been fragmenting with violent protests erupting in numerous towns and cities. As with most things, the media can exaggerate what is really going on, so you could visit most of the UK and not notice a thing. However, there is no denying that, for people in the towns affected, the protests and accompanying violence are a huge worry.

Many of these protests began after a deranged 17 year old lunatic stabbed and killed three young girls who were taking part in a Taylor Swift dance class. Eight other children and two adults were also seriously injured but have all thankfully left hospital now. At first, rumours spread that the murderer was a Muslim asylum seeker before Axel Rudakubana was named as the suspect charged with three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder.

On a side note, this strangely seems to be another young, lone assassin who has no online presence. Similar to Thomas Crooks, who shot Donald Trump and killed an audience member, these youngsters either had never registered on any social media platforms or the intelligence services have very swiftly wiped everything before their names are released. It is most likely the latter, in which case why? Do we not have the right to understand the thoughts these lunatics are having? If anything, it might prevent another attack if we can identify the problems. However, hopefully this is being done for the right reasons, i.e. to avoid prejudicing the trial.

Rudakubana was born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents and most likely was brought up a Christian. Not that his ancestry or faith makes a difference but the fact that his parents were immigrants, together with the previous online rumours, meant the vigils to the tragic deaths of three girls in Southport, quickly turned into anti-immigration as well as anti-Muslim protests in other towns.

The Main Stream Media will give the mass stabbings as the reason for the protests but, in reality, things had been simmering for a while before that. A few weeks before there had been a riot in the Harehills area of Leeds, which had started when Romani children had been taken into care. Then there was an incident at Manchester airport where two Asian brothers attacked police offers, breaking a female officer’s nose and a male officer’s jaw, before a policeman stupidly retaliated and kicked one of the men in the head once he had been subdued. And finally, a British soldier was repeatedly stabbed by a young Nigerian man outside his barracks.

Going back even further, 1,400 mainly white girls between the ages of 12 and 16, were groomed and raped by Pakistani men, over a thirty year period, in the town of Rotherham. Girls were gang raped, forced to watch gang rape, doused in petrol, had their families threatened and trafficked to other towns. But anybody who tried to come forward was labelled as a racist or a conspiracy theorist. This allowed the abuse to continue for decades even though many people in power knew it was happening.

All this combined with recent statistics that the UK had allowed 1.2 million people to migrate into the UK in 2023, meant that the Southport stabbings were the final straw for many Brits.

Predictably, as with the Brexit vote, those with legitimate concerns about immigration have been lumped together with and labelled as far-right racists. Don’t get me wrong, of course there is a minority of far-right hooligans who whip up hatred and go along for the thrills of the violence but there is also a minority of Muslim gangs who do the same.

But the majority of people who are concerned about open-ended immigration aren’t far-right racists. They just want to feel safe in their homes, they want to be able to see a doctor when they are ill, they don’t want their children in schools bursting at the seams with 35 different languages spoken in a class and they want jobs that pay a decent amount. From their point of view, they see huge amounts of immigrants being housed, fed and looked after, in the towns that they and they’re ancestors have grown up in, whilst they are left to rot. To make matters worse, immigration has ensured that their pay has remained low, meaning that if they do work, they may as well not bother.

But all of these issues don’t affect the Metropolitan elite who sneer at these far-right racists. As with Brexit and Trump, they label this group of mainly poor working class people as deplorables whose concerns don’t matter, which just adds fuel to the fire.

So what did our new Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, say to the British people to allay their concerns and fears? He started his speech by condemning “far-right thuggery” in his first sentence. He then sternly told participants of the protests that “you will regret taking part in this disorder”. Before only mentioning the attacks on Muslims and Mosques.

What he should have said was that he condemned ALL thuggery whether it was from the far-right, the far-left or the Muslim community. He should have assured British citizens that ALL people have a right to be safe and the police will protect ALL communities, Churches, Synagogues and Mosques. And he should have reassured parents up and down the country that he will be doing everything in his power to understand the motive of the killer and ensure something so horrific never happens again.

But he didn’t say any of that.

After his speech, Starmer was asked by a journalist whether he thought all of the people at the protest were far-right and whether any of the scenes have given him pause for thought as to divisions in the country. In his response, twice, Starmer said “it doesn’t matter” what apparent motivation there is. For some, this was like a red rag to a bull, as it sounded like the Southport stabbings didn’t matter to the Prime Minister.

But perhaps the Prime Minister just got his messaging all wrong - we all make mistakes - it’s only fair to give him a another chance.

So yesterday, I listened carefully to Starmer’s speech after his COBRA meeting with senior police. But no, the same messages were repeated. “Whatever the apparent motivation, this is not a protest, it is pure violence and we will not tolerate attacks on Mosques or our Muslim community,” he said.

He is correct, there is pure violence and we should not tolerate attacks, but by singling out protection for the Muslim community, he is just fanning the flames of the anger in the white working class. Whether or not the Muslim gangs are behaving as badly as the far-right gangs, it doesn’t matter, because non-Muslims have seen videos of people being attacked with weapons, marching on the street shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ and so feel unsafe and even more disenfranchised.

Both Muslims who are abused by White racists and White people who are abused by Muslim gangs have my empathy. Right now, it must be terrifying for any of them living nearby any violence.

To date, the system abandoned the poor working class but now, in their eyes, the system is actively protecting people who are attacking them. And worse, they feel that the system is actually coming after them for expressing any views about this situation. When they see their friends and family get arrested for posting comments on Facebook, it’s no wonder the Prime Minister is getting called ‘Two Tier Kier’.

It really would be very simple for that nickname to disappear. Ensure anybody with a weapon, causing violence or looting is arrested, whether they be White, Brown or Black. Focus police resources on actual physical violence rather then throwaway online comments. And make everybody feel safe and that the system is not biased against them. Oh and stop claiming that anybody who says there is two tier policing is racist. After all, this is the same Kier Starmer who took the knee, rather than denouncing the violence after the BLM protests.

But instead, the Home Office only fanned the flames by announcing a £30 million funding package to enhance the protection of mosques. Fine, but at the risk of repeating myself, don’t single out Mosques, announce funding for the protection of all communities. It is a classic leftist technique of creating an oppressed and oppressor class and in doing so creating more division than exists in reality.

The Southport stabbing protests have been leapt on by multiple parties. Both the usual far-right and far-left have encouraged things to turn nasty - as have certain Muslim gangs. Latching on to these groups are bored hooligans that have no idea what their politics are but who enjoy getting an adrenaline rush. Abandoned in the middle is a large group of disenfranchised working poor, that know something is wrong, that have seen their standard of life drastically diminish, that know that their votes make no difference, but want an outlet to vocalise their despair, dismay and frustration.

However, there is a more dangerous group that has decided to take advantage of these protests - the Government. Returning to Starmer’s recent short speeches, he has said that we must have wide deployment of facial recognition technology and preventative action to restrict movement (UK Government advisor, John Woodcock has also called for Covid-style lockdowns to suppress the protests). Next, he used inflammatory language by announcing the creation of a “standing army”. And finally, Starmer has ramped up the criminal justice system to charge and jail people around the clock.

It is clear that the new Government also wants to crack down on freedom of speech online. Starmer has told social media companies that the protests are being whipped up online and the law must be upheld everywhere. He repeated similar phrases again yesterday when he said “the criminal law applies online as well as offline”.

These protests will die down sooner or later but the fundamentals that caused them will remain. Firstly, the West is stagnating economically, resulting in less wealth to share around. The monied class know how to game the system, meaning that more of the wealth that is created, goes straight to them, bypassing the poorest in society. Furthermore, to keep prices lower for the middle class, immigration has been purposefully ramped up and this will only continue due to falling fertility rates and demographics.

Secondly, a lot of the asylum seekers fleeing dangerous countries are doing so due to wars instigated by the West - Libya, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria etc.

And thirdly, due to the huge immigration numbers, it has become less necessary to integrate into the community. There is no need to learn English or understand the local culture. As a result, a number of different communities, each with their own culture, language and morals co-exist in the same towns. Combined with poverty, this inevitably leads to conflict.

This division is being used by others for their own goals - don’t fight your neighbours, fight the system that has put you both in this position. A game of chess involves a lengthy battle of Kings and Queens, usually played by close friends who, once the game has ended, knock over the pieces and leave the board laughing. Don’t be a pawn - don’t follow a King or Queen and don’t get played.

