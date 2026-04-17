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🔥Top Stories

US launches ‘Economic Fury’ to cripple Iran…

Trump announces Lebanon ceasefire after talks…

US exits Syria, ending decade-long presence…

Belgium blocks UK arms shipments to Israel…

Labour moves to seize control of pensions…

Ex-US lawmakers turn foreign lobbyists…

Pope clashes with Trump over global conflicts…

Sudan war enters third year with no end…

Police bodycams used for facial recognition…

EU rolls out digital ID for citizens…

Fears grow over US Treasury demand collapse…

Drone sighting linked to refinery fire…

Europe faces jet fuel shortage within weeks…

Airlines cancel flights as fuel costs surge…

…and many more stories below.

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🔦 Editor’s Spotlight

The ongoing drama in the UK concerns one of Epstein’s pals, Lord Mandelson. ‘The Prince of Darkness’, as the press affectionately used to call him, continued his friendship with Epstein even after his conviction. During this continued friendship, Mandelson gave Epstein sensitive government information whilst his husband received money - but that was totally unconnected of course.

Fast forward to 2024 and to everyone’s amazement, Keir Starmer appointed Mandelson as Ambassador to the US, to coincide with Trump’s return to the White House.

The current outrage in the headlines is that Mandelson failed security vetting for this US ambassador role. But Prime Minister Starmer is claiming that he was never told. In fact, he told reporters that he “had not been told of the vetting recommendation until Tuesday this week, had not misled MPs and would not be resigning”.

Which is weird seeing that The Independent told the world about the vetting failure in September last year. But perhaps we should give the PM the benefit of the doubt. He is probably too busy running the country to read newspapers or security briefings or to to listen to the intelligence service, or to his advisors, or to just about anyone who has a functioning brain.

👀 Worth Watching

CEO of Blackrock Larry Fink says most countries aren’t prepared for how rapidly we’re going to tokenise every financial asset and digitise wallets.

🥊 Quick Hits

Politics/Geo-politics/Global news

U.S. launches ‘Operation Economic Fury’ to obstruct Iran’s revenue streams amid blockade At a Pentagon press briefing, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine and commander of U.S. Central Command Adm. Brad Cooper discussed Operation Epic Fury and the associated, unfolding blockade, which they indicated is being enforced with a combination of integrated intelligence, surveillance and tactical assets.

Trump announces 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon after ‘excellent conversations’ Halt to seven weeks of fighting will be followed by first Israeli-Lebanese summit in decades

US troops depart Syria, ending decade of presence in fight against ISIS The last major American bases in Syria have been turned over to the government in Damascus, US military officials confirmed.

Peace talks between US, Iran could take six months, officials tell Bloomberg The officials recommended that the existing ceasefire between the US and Iran be extended, so as to allow for a more suitable timeframe in which to make the deal.

Belgium seizes arms shipment sent from Britain to Israel Two shipments from Britain of military components bound for Israel have been seized in Belgium, which has banned aircaft carrying military equipment for Israel from stopping in the country or using its airspace.

Pension fears grow as Labour wins vote to take control of private pots in ‘another attack on savers’ The House of Commons approved a “reserve power” that would allow the Government to compel pension providers to put money into private markets and other assets.

These 100 former US lawmakers have become foreign lobbyists Many of them use their access to Washington to work for authoritarian states that want to influence our foreign policy

Pope Leo warns ‘tyrants are ravaging the world’ in war of words with Trump The pope is in the midst of a furious spat with Trump, who said Leo should ‘stop catering to the Radical Left’.

Sudan’s forgotten war: three years on, humanitarian catastrophe has no end in sight Three years into a war that has displaced 11 million people and killed tens of thousands, Sudan’s conflict remains deadlocked, with civilians trapped in a cycle of violence and deprivation and no viable path to peace.

Technology

Are your secret messages ever truly private? Many apps claim end-to-end encryption protects messages, but be careful who you trust to secure your data

Edmonton Police Turned Body Cameras Into Facial Recognition Surveillance Tools The same technology sold to hold police accountable now scans 7,000 faces a day without asking anyone’s permission.

EU Rolls-Out “Sort of” Digital Identity Card The interoperable app that they want “every citizen to use” is officially ready for use!

Finance/Economy/Energy

Henry Paulson Suggests US Make a Break-Glass Treasuries Plan Former Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson suggested US authorities prepare a back-up plan in order to avert a potential future collapse in demand for Treasuries resulting from long-running concerns over the federal debt load — an event that he warned would have “vicious” effects.

Truth about military drone seen before Geelong refinery fire revealed Serious questions have been raised after a high-tech unmanned military drone was spotted flying in strange patterns in the lead up to the devastating refinery fire.

IEA Chief Says Oil, Gas Recovery Could Take Two Years After War Damage That timeline matters because markets are still treating the disruption as temporary. It isn’t.

Europe has ‘maybe six weeks of jet fuel left’, energy boss warns Stocks would reach a tipping point in June if Europe was unable to replace at least half of its imports from the Middle East, the organisation said in a report this week.

KLM cancels over 150 flights due to the soaring price of fuel The European journeys are ‘currently no longer financially viable to operate’, said the airline

Man-made Climate Change

Climate alarmism must not be unquestionable We have succumbed to herd-like thinking over renewable energy

The climate scaremongers: Let’s burn the quangos that lie about ‘heat-associated deaths’ THE UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has announced there were an estimated 1,504 heat-associated deaths in England last summer.

Health

The things you have to do to be heard What a new nursing home study hides

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💎 Fascinating Finds

NASA Wants to Put Nuclear Reactors on the Moon The White House has announced that NASA will work with the Departments of Defense and Energy to put nuclear reactors in orbit and on the surface of the moon.

Kurt Cobain death mystery reignites as ex-detective points to three clues challenging suicide ruling An unnamed former detective claimed Cobain’s heroin levels were so high that it would have been impossible for him to fire the gun himself. ‘There were no fingerprints on the gun, and the last five lines of his alleged suicide did not match his own handwriting,’ the source said.

Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.

— NE

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