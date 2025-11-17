📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 75,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

🔥 Top Stories

Russia brands Britain global warmonger in historic rivalry revival…

Trump shocks with sudden push to release Epstein files…

China’s UK investments granted access to military-grade tech…

USS Gerald R. Ford arrives in Caribbean amid Venezuela tension…

Former Bangladesh PM Hasina sentenced to death…

Tucker Carlson fractures right with anti-Israel provocations…

Gen Z-led protests swell against corruption in Mexico City…

Trump buys over $82 million in government bonds…

Australian PM accused of lying about renewable energy claims…

Study challenges ice cores, suggests higher Holocene CO2 levels…

Was Covid a CIA plot?

ODNI releases long-promised Amelia Earhart intelligence records…

Aging found to suppress cancer…

📖 Today’s Book

An Inquiry Into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations by Adam Smith

🔦 Editor’s Spotlight

Government ‘withholding data that may link Covid jab to excess deaths’ The public health watchdog has been accused of a “cover-up” after refusing to publish data that could link the Covid vaccine to excess deaths. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) argued that releasing the data would lead to the “distress or anger” of bereaved relatives if a link were to be discovered. Public health officials also argued that publishing the data risked damaging the well-being and mental health of the families and friends of people who died. UsForThem, a campaign group, requested that UKHSA release the data under freedom of information laws. But the agency refused, making a number of different arguments including that publishing the data “could lead to misinformation” that would “have an adverse impact on vaccine uptake” in the public. After a two-year battle, the Information Commissioner ruled in the UKHSA’s favour, backing its refusal to publish the data.

Embattled Wuhan doctor and ex-prez of EcoHealth Alliance Peter Daszak left ‘unemployed’ and ‘poor’: lawsuit The embattled former head of the Manhattan nonprofit that performed risky research out of China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology leading up to the COVID-19 outbreak claims to be “unemployed” and “poor” in a $3 million lawsuit filed against his former employer. Ex-president of EcoHealth Alliance Dr. Peter Daszak was barred this year from receiving federal funding until 2029 for failing to disclose the potentially dangerous genetic enhancement of coronaviruses to the government. The group’s board of directors ordered Daszak, 59, to fire all 26 of the nonprofit’s employees in December, and then gave him the boot as well, according to court papers filed against the board in Manhattan Supreme Court. His severance was withheld and he “remains unemployed and is now poor” according to court documents.



🎞️ Worth Watching

Britain’s Hidden Agenda Foiled: Trump Calls Out BBC, Sparks Economic Revolution The discussion covers the BBC’s role as an instrument of British governmental influence, the economic and geopolitical shifts Trump is driving, and how these efforts threaten the long-standing British imperial system. Trump’s administration’s revolutionary economic policies aim to restore American sovereignty and production capabilities, challenging the financial and intelligence status quo established post-World War II.

🥊 Quick Hits

💎 Fascinating Finds

U.S. Spy Agency Releases Amelia Earhart Records The U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence released long-promised records related to vanished pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart. More records are promised on a rolling basis

Aging represses oncogenic KRAS-driven lung tumorigenesis and alters tumor suppression Cancer incidence decreases in the oldest part of the population, suggesting that very old age may reduce carcinogenesis.

