UK Government "covers up" Covid vaccine deaths to protect mental health of relatives | "Poor" Peter Daszak sues EcoHealth Alliance & Today's Must-Reads - 17 November 2025
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 75,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.
Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.
🔥 Top Stories
Russia brands Britain global warmonger in historic rivalry revival…
Trump shocks with sudden push to release Epstein files…
China’s UK investments granted access to military-grade tech…
USS Gerald R. Ford arrives in Caribbean amid Venezuela tension…
Former Bangladesh PM Hasina sentenced to death…
Tucker Carlson fractures right with anti-Israel provocations…
Gen Z-led protests swell against corruption in Mexico City…
Trump buys over $82 million in government bonds…
Australian PM accused of lying about renewable energy claims…
Study challenges ice cores, suggests higher Holocene CO2 levels…
Was Covid a CIA plot?
ODNI releases long-promised Amelia Earhart intelligence records…
Aging found to suppress cancer…
👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative.
📖 Today’s Book
🔒 Paid Content - Free 7-Day Trial!
Break free from the mainstream narrative! Always have access to all the full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape. See for yourself with a 7-day free trial.
💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:
“This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content”
** A regular reminder that whenever a headline has two links, the first is the paywalled version and the second is the free, archived version. If a link does not work - message me in the comments below and I will help resolve the issue **
🔦 Editor’s Spotlight
Government ‘withholding data that may link Covid jab to excess deaths’
The public health watchdog has been accused of a “cover-up” after refusing to publish data that could link the Covid vaccine to excess deaths.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) argued that releasing the data would lead to the “distress or anger” of bereaved relatives if a link were to be discovered.
Public health officials also argued that publishing the data risked damaging the well-being and mental health of the families and friends of people who died.
UsForThem, a campaign group, requested that UKHSA release the data under freedom of information laws. But the agency refused, making a number of different arguments including that publishing the data “could lead to misinformation” that would “have an adverse impact on vaccine uptake” in the public.
After a two-year battle, the Information Commissioner ruled in the UKHSA’s favour, backing its refusal to publish the data.
Embattled Wuhan doctor and ex-prez of EcoHealth Alliance Peter Daszak left ‘unemployed’ and ‘poor’: lawsuit
The embattled former head of the Manhattan nonprofit that performed risky research out of China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology leading up to the COVID-19 outbreak claims to be “unemployed” and “poor” in a $3 million lawsuit filed against his former employer.
Ex-president of EcoHealth Alliance Dr. Peter Daszak was barred this year from receiving federal funding until 2029 for failing to disclose the potentially dangerous genetic enhancement of coronaviruses to the government.
The group’s board of directors ordered Daszak, 59, to fire all 26 of the nonprofit’s employees in December, and then gave him the boot as well, according to court papers filed against the board in Manhattan Supreme Court.
His severance was withheld and he “remains unemployed and is now poor” according to court documents.
🎞️ Worth Watching
Britain’s Hidden Agenda Foiled: Trump Calls Out BBC, Sparks Economic Revolution
The discussion covers the BBC’s role as an instrument of British governmental influence, the economic and geopolitical shifts Trump is driving, and how these efforts threaten the long-standing British imperial system. Trump’s administration’s revolutionary economic policies aim to restore American sovereignty and production capabilities, challenging the financial and intelligence status quo established post-World War II.
🥊 Quick Hits
How Britain replaced the US as Russia’s villain of choice
This year, Russia’s foreign intelligence service (SVR) said: “London today, like on the eve of both world wars, is acting as the main global warmonger”. It is a mantle Britain has worn on and off for more than two centuries, in Russia’s view.
Trump calls for release of Epstein files in shock U-turn
House members expected to hold floor vote on whether or not to order Justice Department to release its documents on the late pedophile as soon as Tuesday
China’s investment spree in UK gave it access to military-grade technology
The UK was “far too free in allowing access to strategically important industries”, according to a former head of GCHQ.
Most advanced US aircraft carrier arrives in Caribbean in major buildup near Venezuela
The arrival of the USS Gerald R. Ford, announced by the US military, marks a major moment in the Trump administration’s counterdrug operation but is being interpreted as a pressure tactic against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.
Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death for crimes against humanity
Sheikh Hasina, who is exiled in India, was tried in absentia after the United Nations said up to 1,400 people may have been killed in a deadly crackdown on a student-led uprising.
Where Have All the Cultures Gone?
Of the roughly 6,000 languages currently spoken across the world, researchers predict that upwards of 90 percent of them may be extinct by 2100. This becomes less shocking—or less surprising, at any rate—when one realises that merely 4 percent of all languages make up 96 percent of speakers, with a quarter of all languages having less than 1,000 speakers.
Once He Was ‘Just Asking Questions.’ Now Tucker Carlson Is the Question.
The conservative commentator has further fractured the right with his anti-Israel rhetoric and sympathy for a white nationalist. He’s not in the mood to apologize.
The Matrix Is Talking to the Matrix: How AI Is Replacing Human Thought
Millions speak to machines that speak back in their language — smoother, quicker, cleaner. And those machines learn how humans think by listening to the noise. Humanity is training its own simulacrum — inside the echo chamber of AI. The Matrix is talking to the Matrix.
Thousands protest crime and corruption in Mexico City as ‘Gen Z’ protests gain momentum
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum accused right-wing parties of trying to infiltrate the Gen Z movement and using bots on social media to try to increase attendance.
Police admit unlawful arrest of parents who complained about school
A police force has admitted unlawful arrest after sending six uniformed officers to detain two parents who had complained about their school on WhatsApp. Hertfordshire constabulary originally defended its arrest of Maxie Allen and Rosalind Levine but has now agreed a £20,000 payout.
How woke and anti-woke erase blackness - We must see race, but not be ruled by it
Was George Floyd’s death a racial incident? Or was it just made into one? And what happens when the world ceases to recognize the difference?
Trump buys at least $82 million in bonds since late August, disclosures show
The maximum total value of the bond purchases exceeded $337 million, according to the filings.
Liberal Senator Sarah Henderson accuses Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of lying over renewables boast as power prices surge
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been accused of lying after he claimed renewables were the cheapest form of energy and attacked the Coalition’s “technology agnostic” policy.
New Study Suggests Ice Cores Are Wrong….CO2 Levels Were High In Early Holocene
New study: CO2 levels at least equivalent to today’s level of approximately 420 ppm would have been necessary 10,000 years ago.
Was Covid Always a CIA Plot?
Where are the investigations, hearings, commissions, and courts? At the very least, and in any case, Baric and members of the Intelligence Community must testify under oath about their role in gain-of-function research, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and the cover-up that began in 2020.
💎 Fascinating Finds
U.S. Spy Agency Releases Amelia Earhart Records
The U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence released long-promised records related to vanished pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart. More records are promised on a rolling basis
Aging represses oncogenic KRAS-driven lung tumorigenesis and alters tumor suppression
Cancer incidence decreases in the oldest part of the population, suggesting that very old age may reduce carcinogenesis.
🤝 Spread the Word and Earn Rewards
Enjoy this content? Share this newsletter with friends and family to receive exclusive perks! Earn up to 6 months complimentary access by climbing the leaderboard.