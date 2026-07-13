Two political deaths we are not being given the full story about & Today's Must-Reads (13 July 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
Top Stories
US strikes Iranian railway bridge to cut off Central Asia supply corridors…
US-Iran deal in “crisis stage” as strikes continue…
US Navy’s 5th Fleet HQ in Bahrain hit by missiles and drones…
Trump has left instructions to bomb Iran if he is assassinated…
Ofcom wants American police to enforce its UK speech fine on US soil…
Left-wing group claims responsibility for German railway sabotage…
The world is accelerating into a dangerous arms race spiral…
Lab experiment: a 400-fold increase in CO2 produces just 0.1°C of warming…
American billionaire-funded lobby quietly shapes Europe’s entire climate agenda…
ABC News now blaming climate change for child marriage…
…and many more stories below…
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