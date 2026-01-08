Turn the Pyramid Upside Down & Today's Must-Reads (8 January 2026)
🔦 Editor’s Spotlight
Upside Down
After decades of telling us to eat more bread and pasta, the food pyramid has been inverted to reflect how many of us already instinctively eat.
The upside down Pyramid of Kennedy, places protein, dairy and healthy fats together with fruits and vegetables at the top, whilst carbs have been demoted to the very bottom.
“We are ending the war on protein,” the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services says. “Every meal must prioritize high-quality, nutrient-dense protein from both animal and plant sources, paired with healthy fats from whole foods such as eggs, seafood, meats, full-fat dairy, nuts, seeds, olives, and avocados”. It recommends you eat 1.2-1.6 grams per kilogram of body weight per day.
The advice is to “eat a wide variety of whole, colorful, nutrient-dense vegetables and fruits in their original form, prioritizing freshness and minimal processing”.
However, the pyramid doesn’t mean you shouldn’t eat grains at all, instead focus on fibre-rich whole grains over highly processed, refined carbohydrates.
All sensible stuff really, it’s a surprise it’s taken so long to change. Lucky Charms are no longer more healthy than beef and synthetic margarine should now be swapped for butter (but I’m sure you did that a long time ago!). Given Kennedy’s previous comments, I’m surprised fermented foods such as saurkraut didn’t make the cut, but I’m sure it’s coming.
You Will Own
Nothing a Home and Be Happy
In other news, Trump is going against the Davos ‘own nothing and be happy’ crowd by banning large institutional investors from buying single-family homes.
ICE shooting
As this Redacted article rightly points out, nobody has the full information yet, so this tragic incident shouldn’t be politically weaponised. The article describes how the narrative split instantly with the right claiming she ran an officer over and the left saying there was no immediate threat.
My thoughts are that, in general, police forces in the West are becoming more and more militarised and shouldn’t walk around like Judge Dredd - unidentifiable and with faces covered. It creates a society of fear and furthers the divide between people. The founder of modern policing, Sir Robert Peel, famously said “the police are the public and the public are the police.” That is how it was and should be now but unfortunately no longer is. Of course, police should have guns in appropriate circumstances and they shouldn’t have to put themselves in danger - they have lives and family too. Some might approve of a militarised police but, as we saw during the pandemic, this can always turn round and be used against us.
As I say, I am not going to comment on what actually happened because we don’t have the complete picture and, at end of the day, an American mother was shot, a child orphaned and an officer haunted for the rest of his life.
🎞️ Worth Watching
Oh dear - Democrats held a candlelight vigil to mark the fifth anniversary of January 6th.
🥊 Quick Hits
Hallalujuh! Trump announces withdrawal of US support and funds for Blob Headquarters — 66 UN and international agencies
The United Nations finally gets some accountability after serving itself or foreign dictators for decades. Trump isn’t just withdrawing from The Paris Agreement, he’s gone for the nuclear option of pulling out of the UNFCCC completely.
Greenlanders use Trump threats to push for independence from Denmark
The Arctic territory’s main opposition party has described the current situation a “window of opportunity”, claiming that Mr Trump’s renewed push to acquire Greenland could help accelerate a breakaway.
US thanks UK for unwavering support: Here’s how Britain helped America capture ‘nefarious’ Russian-flagged tanker ‘Bella 1’
Britain has admitted it quietly helped the US seize a Russian-flagged tanker near its waters, backing Washington’s sanctions drive. Moscow calls it ‘outright piracy’, but London says the ship was stateless and was funding illicit oil trade.
Pam Bondi Quietly Drops False Claim from Trump That Nicolás Maduro Was Leading a Drug Cartel
An updated indictment against the Venezuelan president no longer includes the claim that he is the head of a cocaine cartel
The Coalition of Wishful Thinking
Look beyond the impression – beyond the diplomatic cavalcades, leader photocalls and grand declarations – and it’s difficult to escape the suspicion that the Coalition of the Willing is largely an empty, if still rather reckless, spectacle. A piece of geopolitical theatre staged by powers in long-standing decline. A sense that Macron and Starmer are all bouche and no pantalon.
I Once Supported Regime Change in Iraq. That’s Why Venezuela Worries Me.
When we use our military and roll the dice with the fate of nations, the consequences play out in a much longer time frame than social media trends.
NYC mayoral aide Cea Weaver who says whites owning houses is racist bursts into TEARS when asked about her mother’s $1.4m Craftsman home
Weaver previously tweeted that ‘homeownership is a weapon of white supremacy’ and that ‘homeownership is racist’ in social media posts that also urged people to ‘impoverish the white middle class.’
Met police hired black child rapist to boost diversity, report reveals - as full scale of police vetting scandal is exposed
Damning review reveals thousands of police officers and staff were not properly checked amid recruitment drive
Pro-Censorship UK Regulator Pesters a US Forum Already Blocked in Britain
The absurdity of a regulator trying to police a website it can’t reach, already walled off from the very country claiming authority over it.
How a Techno-Optimist Became a Grave Skeptic
The greatest risk may not be that AI becomes too powerful, but that fear of that possibility justifies forms of control we later discover are far harder to live with—or escape.
Doug Casey on the Death of Privacy… and What Comes Next
Why are governments so intent on phasing out cash? What is really behind this coordinated effort?
The EU’s DAC8 law took effect, expanding tax reporting rules to cover crypto in full. For everyday users and investors, this marks a turning point.
Anonymous crypto holdings are no longer a realistic option for anyone living in the European Union’s 27 member states, home to more than 450 million people. DAC8 brings crypto into the same reporting world as bank accounts.
Modeling Error In Estimating How Clouds Affect Climate Is 8700% Larger Than Alleged CO2 Forcing
CO2’s role in climate change is too small to detect in error-ridden attribution measurements.
Studying Skeptics Through a Keyhole: Why Climate Communication Research Can’t See What It Refuses to Understand
From the outset, the paper examined in this article makes clear that it is not trying to understand skeptics. It is trying to explain them away.
Medicaid’s Structure Actually Invites Waste and Fraud
Medicaid’s size and complexity create endless opportunities for gaming the rules. Incentives are skewed and accountability is weak, and the taxpayer always foots the bill.
Operation Talla – Unconstitutional and Unlawful
On the 20th December 2021 a group of concerned citizens presented evidence to the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) alleging “serious indictable offences arising from the manufacture, promotion, and administration of the COVID-19 vaccines.” As a consequence of Operation Talla, those allegations were not investigated by the MPS. Many similar allegations submitted to other police forces around the country were not investigated either, for the same reason.
COVID vaccination and post-infection cancer signals: Evaluating patterns and potential biological mechanisms
A growing number of peer-reviewed publications have reported diverse cancer types appearing in temporal association with COVID-19 vaccination or infection.
💎 Fascinating Finds
The Ancient Art of Nasal Rinsing Might Protect You From a Cold
New research has given credence to a 5,000-year-old practice.
Multiple Sclerosis May Have Two Distinct Subtypes, Scientists Discover
Currently, MS is classified and treated based on symptoms and the progression of the disease, but this doesn’t account for the underlying mechanisms. The researchers of the new study say that their combined technique could help doctors recommend more appropriate treatments if validated in further studies.
Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
