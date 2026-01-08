Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters. Join over 78,000 followers worldwide, exposing the narrative and uncovering the truth.

Upside Down

After decades of telling us to eat more bread and pasta, the food pyramid has been inverted to reflect how many of us already instinctively eat.

The upside down Pyramid of Kennedy, places protein, dairy and healthy fats together with fruits and vegetables at the top, whilst carbs have been demoted to the very bottom.

“We are ending the war on protein,” the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services says. “Every meal must prioritize high-quality, nutrient-dense protein from both animal and plant sources, paired with healthy fats from whole foods such as eggs, seafood, meats, full-fat dairy, nuts, seeds, olives, and avocados”. It recommends you eat 1.2-1.6 grams per kilogram of body weight per day.

The advice is to “eat a wide variety of whole, colorful, nutrient-dense vegetables and fruits in their original form, prioritizing freshness and minimal processing”.

However, the pyramid doesn’t mean you shouldn’t eat grains at all, instead focus on fibre-rich whole grains over highly processed, refined carbohydrates.

All sensible stuff really, it’s a surprise it’s taken so long to change. Lucky Charms are no longer more healthy than beef and synthetic margarine should now be swapped for butter (but I’m sure you did that a long time ago!). Given Kennedy’s previous comments, I’m surprised fermented foods such as saurkraut didn’t make the cut, but I’m sure it’s coming.

You Will Own Nothing a Home and Be Happy

In other news, Trump is going against the Davos ‘own nothing and be happy’ crowd by banning large institutional investors from buying single-family homes.

ICE shooting

As this Redacted article rightly points out, nobody has the full information yet, so this tragic incident shouldn’t be politically weaponised. The article describes how the narrative split instantly with the right claiming she ran an officer over and the left saying there was no immediate threat.

My thoughts are that, in general, police forces in the West are becoming more and more militarised and shouldn’t walk around like Judge Dredd - unidentifiable and with faces covered. It creates a society of fear and furthers the divide between people. The founder of modern policing, Sir Robert Peel, famously said “the police are the public and the public are the police.” That is how it was and should be now but unfortunately no longer is. Of course, police should have guns in appropriate circumstances and they shouldn’t have to put themselves in danger - they have lives and family too. Some might approve of a militarised police but, as we saw during the pandemic, this can always turn round and be used against us.

As I say, I am not going to comment on what actually happened because we don’t have the complete picture and, at end of the day, an American mother was shot, a child orphaned and an officer haunted for the rest of his life.

Oh dear - Democrats held a candlelight vigil to mark the fifth anniversary of January 6th.

The Ancient Art of Nasal Rinsing Might Protect You From a Cold New research has given credence to a 5,000-year-old practice.

Multiple Sclerosis May Have Two Distinct Subtypes, Scientists Discover Currently, MS is classified and treated based on symptoms and the progression of the disease, but this doesn’t account for the underlying mechanisms. The researchers of the new study say that their combined technique could help doctors recommend more appropriate treatments if validated in further studies.

