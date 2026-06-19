Tulsi Gabbard says "it's time you know the truth" about Anthony Fauci on her last day as Director of National Intelligence & Today's Must-Reads (19 June 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
Top Stories
US-Iran talks abruptly cancelled after Israel-Hezbollah attacks…
Iran deal was always about reintegration, not containment…
Vance tells Israel: Trump is your only ally left in the world…
Sachs warns Iran “peace” may just be the pause before war…
UK sends Ukraine £750M days after defence secretary quit over funding…
Mysterious deaths of German heiress and her mentor…
Israeli-directed forces took over Charlie Kirk’s media empire…
How Peter Thiel’s private network secretly ranks members…
British Geological Survey now following Met Office into Net Zero advocacy…
FDA approved Moderna’s flu vaccine despite low efficacy and unresolved risk…
FDA emails show COVID vaccine child death count was quietly reduced…
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