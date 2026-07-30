Trump says he won't challenge Fauci's pardon & Today's Must-Reads (30 July 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
Worth Watching
The charade continues. Trump says he is sure that Biden didn’t sign Anthony Fauci’s pardon but it is too difficult to prove. As a result, Trump says he will ‘respect’ Biden’s pardon of Fauci. As if anyone really believed Fauci would ever be held accountable.
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Quick Hits
Politics/Geo-politics/Global news
Drone strikes US-owned gas tanker in Egyptian port, in possible expansion of Mideast war
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US Merges Wars in Eurasia, West Asia
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Netanyahu Says He Has ‘Special Forces’ Ready if He’s Detained Abroad After Mamdani Calls for Arrest
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Alex Jones calls for immediate Trump impeachment
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The Hidden Toll on U.S. Troops in the Iran War
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Cops blow £631m on diversity ‘obsession’ instead of fighting crime: bombshell report
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Anthony Fauci’s Private Diary and Emails Show He Knew Lockdowns Failed
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Dr Anthony Fauci invokes fifth amendment and declines to testify in Senate COVID-19 hearing
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TMZ’s Harvey Levin Calls GOP Attacks On Dr. Fauci ‘Heartbreaking,’ Compares It to McCa
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‘Fauci Wants the Money’: Emails Suggest Fauci Illegally Used Government Position to Amass Wealth
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Fauci’s Downfall Reveals the Danger of Rule by ‘Experts’
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Lab Leak - the true origins of Covid-19
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Technology
Ofcom’s quest to censor the world
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Police Are Deploying 60 MPH Autonomous Drones to Read Your License Plate from the Sky
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They Built Cities Beneath Your Feet: The 170 Bunkers They Don’t Want You to Know About
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Finance/Economy/Energy
Mamdani signals he is open to slavery reparations
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Net Zero could collapse the grid
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Man-Made Climate Change
Leftist climate zealotry means never having to say you’re sorry
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The 15-minute city: Climate lockdown in an open-air prison
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Health
4 out of 5 toddler foods are ultraprocessed. Nearly half fail to meet nutrition standards
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Behind Closed Doors: What the Inventor of mRNA Told Fauci About COVID Vaccines and Lipid Nanoparticles
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Must NOT Read
Badenoch must pull back from the brink before she destroys the Tories
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Fascinating Finds
Could the Most Radical Plane Design Since the Concorde Take On Boeing?
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Why is heart cancer so rare?
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Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
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The Fauci hearing was a giant, orchestrated distraction, a fake event designed to fool the public into thinking Fauci must somehow be at the center of everything Covid. Fauci was the Chief Mouthpiece of the Covid scamdemic. That’s all he was. He wasn’t in charge. He didn’t give orders, he took them. He played an important role, but he neither created nor orchestrated the fake crisis. He was a Talking Head for hire. The real perpetrators were the US DoD and National Security Council. By their own documented evidence they initiated and oversaw the entire plan, starting with a national security declaration applied to Covid in February 2020, a ruling which set in motion the National Emergency declaration in March 2020 and everything that occurred subsequently - the public health emergency, the masking, social distancing, lockdowns, Operation Warp Speed, the most extensive propaganda campaign in world history, the omnipresent and often brutal censorship, the vaccine mandates, the orchestrating of hospital and nursing home murder protocols. All of it. One hundred percent of this was under the direction and control of military and intelligence agencies in the US and throughout the world. Fauci was perhaps their most important spokesperson, but he was in no way in charge of anything during the Covid era. The Senate hearing yesterday was a clown show, a government theater production, a big, fake shiny object for public consumption and diversion from the real culprits, the true perpetrators, the ultimate guilty parties.
The charade continues indeed! Wow, Trump won’t even challenge the pardon?! Makes sense — he did give us operation warp speed to begin with.
Trump is part of the club. We’re just not invited 😔😩 — like we’d wannabe anyway:
PS: let’s go down memory lane to see what a crazy times the pandemic was: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/in-2020-fauci-told-you-to-wear-masks