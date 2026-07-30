The charade continues. Trump says he is sure that Biden didn’t sign Anthony Fauci’s pardon but it is too difficult to prove. As a result, Trump says he will ‘respect’ Biden’s pardon of Fauci. As if anyone really believed Fauci would ever be held accountable.

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