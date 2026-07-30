The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

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Brien's avatar
Brien
6hEdited

The Fauci hearing was a giant, orchestrated distraction, a fake event designed to fool the public into thinking Fauci must somehow be at the center of everything Covid. Fauci was the Chief Mouthpiece of the Covid scamdemic. That’s all he was. He wasn’t in charge. He didn’t give orders, he took them. He played an important role, but he neither created nor orchestrated the fake crisis. He was a Talking Head for hire. The real perpetrators were the US DoD and National Security Council. By their own documented evidence they initiated and oversaw the entire plan, starting with a national security declaration applied to Covid in February 2020, a ruling which set in motion the National Emergency declaration in March 2020 and everything that occurred subsequently - the public health emergency, the masking, social distancing, lockdowns, Operation Warp Speed, the most extensive propaganda campaign in world history, the omnipresent and often brutal censorship, the vaccine mandates, the orchestrating of hospital and nursing home murder protocols. All of it. One hundred percent of this was under the direction and control of military and intelligence agencies in the US and throughout the world. Fauci was perhaps their most important spokesperson, but he was in no way in charge of anything during the Covid era. The Senate hearing yesterday was a clown show, a government theater production, a big, fake shiny object for public consumption and diversion from the real culprits, the true perpetrators, the ultimate guilty parties.

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
8h

The charade continues indeed! Wow, Trump won’t even challenge the pardon?! Makes sense — he did give us operation warp speed to begin with.

Trump is part of the club. We’re just not invited 😔😩 — like we’d wannabe anyway:

PS: let’s go down memory lane to see what a crazy times the pandemic was: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/in-2020-fauci-told-you-to-wear-masks

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