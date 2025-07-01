📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 66,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Three ex-hospital staff arrested over Letby baby deaths for gross negligence…

US okays $500M bomb kit sale to Israel ahead of Netanyahu’s visit…

“Big Beautiful Bill” boosts military spend, cuts aid for poor Americans…

Peter Thiel talks transhumanism, antichrist, and life extension tech…

Starmer dodges baby bust issue; minister warns of future societal risk…

New eugenics ideology rising, threatens democracy and human dignity…

Hedge funds own RAF jets, says Craig Murray…

Jaguar sales crash 97% after non-binary rebrand alienates buyers…

Fake GDP gains mask deeper economic troubles from monetary excess…

US dollar having worst year since 1973 oil crisis…

HRT linked to 10% higher breast cancer risk in younger women…

Covid jab tied to fewer pregnancies in study of 1.3 million women…

📖 Today’s Book

Technofeudalism: What Killed Capitalism by Yanis Varoufakis

