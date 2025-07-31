📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 68,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

Patel uncovers hidden Trump–Russia probe docs dumped inside FBI ‘burn bags’…

Migration adds 707,000 to UK population in one year — postwar record…

Zelensky urges West to push for Russian regime change to end war…

Trump threatens to block Canada trade deal over Palestine recognition…

Arab League backs two-state plan, slams Hamas for October 7…

Trump warns Jewish donor MAGA base is turning against Israel…

Radar system failure behind UK air chaos…

Trump calls for Pelosi insider trading probe…

Powell bets economy will “reveal itself” by September…

Fed tones down optimism as global uncertainty persists…

German GDP shrinks as pre-tariff US demand dries up…

UK plans energy bill hikes for wealthy to shield poorer homes…

JPMorgan to allow crypto buys via Coinbase credit card tie-up…

Meta stock surges as Zuckerberg says superintelligence is near…

BBC and Met Office to fight “weather disinformation” together…

Pfizer jab linked to false typhoid positives…

Canadian professor fired after criticizing COVID restrictions…

and much, much more….

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative. Start with a free 7-day trial!

📖 Today’s Book

Europe as the Western Peninsula of Greater Eurasia: Geoeconomic Regions in a Multipolar World by Glenn Diesen

🔒 Paid Content - Free 7-Day Trial!

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today’s full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape. See for yourself with a 7-day free trial.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying: