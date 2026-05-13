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🔦Editor’s Spotlight

Trump takes over $15 Trillion worth of CEOs to China

A day after Trump told reporters Iran was “defeated” but “not done”, and on the same day the Pentagon was considering renaming the conflict to “Operation Sledgehammer” to restart congressional authorisation, Trump was flying CEOs, with the combined value of a small country, to China.