Top Scientist Wins Carrier Medal For Questioning THE SCIENCE, Putin Warns of War With NATO & Today's Must-Reads - 13 September 2024
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe!
🔥 Top Stories
Scientists awarded Carrier Medal for bold free speech during the pandemic...
'God of Chaos' asteroid Apophis could still hit Earth…
Cosmology is at a tipping point, with new physics on the horizon...
Putin warns that long-range strikes will mean direct war with NATO...
Vaccine-skeptic GP who spread COVID misinformation is struck off...
FBI sued for withholding files on Assange and WikiLeaks...
Low-skilled migrants cost UK taxpayers £150,000 each…
Keir Starmer: A bad man who identifies as good...
Why is Israel blocking foreign journalists from Gaza? What’s being hidden?...
UK Treasury refuses to disclose key details of the £22bn fiscal ‘black hole’...
The “New Normal” is an evolution of “The War on Populism”…
Studies confirming humans cause climate change use imaginary conditions…
C40 Cities: The authoritarian green dream that will wreck the economy...
The nurseryfication of culture is infantilizing society...
