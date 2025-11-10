Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s reader recommended book is:

The View of the Shrew: Unmasking the Truth in a Confused World 2022-2024 by Todd Hayen

Embark on a fearless journey through the pages of The Voice of the Shrew: Unmasking the Truth in a Confused World by Todd Hayen, a bold voice in the battle for truth.

Drawn from the incisive Substack publication, this anthology of essays confronts the defining issues of our era with unrelenting clarity and courage

From the psychological fallout of Covid-19 mandates to the creeping rise of globalist control, Hayen exposes the hidden forces shaping our world.

He tackles the dangers of transhumanism, the erosion of personal freedoms, the manipulation of public narratives, and the spectre of authoritarianism with wit and piercing insight.

Each article challenges readers to reject complacency, question the mainstream, and embrace the power of critical thinking.

Perfect for those who hunger for unfiltered perspectives and yearn to resist conformity, this collection is both a wake-up call and a rallying cry. Join the shrews—those unafraid to see reality as it is—and arm yourself with the ideas that matter. Grab your copy today and ignite your passion for truth!

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

