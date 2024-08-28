Telegram founder Pavel Durov’s arrest in Paris marks a disturbing trend towards holding social-media executives accountable for user-generated content. As Europe grapples with online disinformation, this move could lead to greater censorship and a loss of digital freedoms. It’s a pivotal moment for online rights in Europe.

The truth about Notting Hill Carnival - We should be more honest about the dark side of the event.

Notting Hill Carnival is often celebrated, but its darker side includes significant crime and disorder. With millions spent on policing and reports of violence and assaults, it’s time for a frank discussion about the real impact of this event on the community.