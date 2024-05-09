I spend a lot of time each day gathering together new information and interesting articles. I then pick one or two of the most fascinating topics and write about them. However, that leaves a lot of missed out information that I’m not sharing.

Below is a summary of all the latest articles and information that I’ve found. Today, this is for paid subscribers only and will be a lot of the time in the future.

Support this newsletter by becoming a paid subscriber and join the thousands of readers who stay informed about what is really going on in the world and why.

Topics covered today include:

Ralph Baric's Testimony Strengthens Case for COVID-19 Lab Origin;

Milei's Bold Reforms Prove Left-Wing Economic Establishment Wrong;

First Central Bank Rate Cut;

Cancer Cells Spread When They Stop Recycling Waste;

Celebrity Alpha Course Circle: Russell Brand's Baptism;

Trump's Political Fate Likely Won't Be Decided by Courts After All;

DeepMind Experiments with Nearly Indestructible Robot Hand;

AZ Vaccine Withdrawal Raises Questions About MHRA's Failure to Protect;

and much more!