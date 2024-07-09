Today's Must-Reads - 9 July 2024
Naked Emperor: Exposing the Narrative
Russian Aerospace Forces pilot tells how Ukraine sought to hijack Russian strategic bomber. Russia's Federal Security Service, also known as the FSB, said earlier on Monday that it stopped an attempt by Ukraine to organize the hijacking of a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber and fly it to Ukraine. The agency said it found that NATO special services helped the attempt. Ukrainian intelligence intended to recruit a Russian military pilot for a monetary reward and the provision of Italian citizenship and persuade him to fly a missile carrier and land it in Ukraine, according to the FSB.
New Study: ‘Carbon Dioxide And A Warming Climate Are Not Problems’. A new peer-reviewed paper published in The American Journal of Economics and Sociology (May and Crok, 2024) counters the prevailing “wisdom” that says a warmer climate and greener vegetation are problematic. The authors detail the horrors of the much colder Little Ice Age that destroyed civilizations (crop failures, summerless years). Half the population of Finland and 15% of Scotland’s citizens died off in the 1690s due primarily to the cold-induced famines and frozen-over water supplies. Elevated CO2 and warmth are 70% and 8% responsible, respectively, for a much greener, more vegetated landscape across the world since the 1980s.
