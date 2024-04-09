I spend a lot of time each day gathering together new information and interesting articles. I then pick one or two of the most fascinating topics and write about them. However, that leaves a lot of missed out information that I’m not sharing.

Below is a summary of all the latest articles and information that I’ve found. Today, this is for paid subscribers only and will be a lot of the time in the future.

Support this newsletter by becoming a paid subscriber and join the thousands of readers who stay informed about what is really going on in the world and why.

Topics covered today include:

CDC Admits Inflating Child COVID Deaths by 24%;

Mexico Slashes Crude Exports, Leaving Customers 330,000 bpd Short;

US National Debt to Double in Just 8 Years;

Money Supply Drop Echoes Great Depression, Signals Stock Move;

JPMorgan CEO: Inflation Could Persist, Markets Too Optimistic;

Argentina's Milei Slashes Government, Lays Off 24,000 Workers’;

Israel Debuts 'C-Dome' Naval Defense System Against Rockets;

Iran Accuses US of Approving Israeli Strike on Consulate;

David Cameron's Surprise Mar-a-Lago Meeting with Trump;

Microsoft: China to Use AI to Disrupt 2024 Elections;

Neurons Follow Distinct Mathematical Pattern in the Brain;

Tesla's Cybertrucks Plagued by Malfunctions, Owners Furious;

Musk: AI to Surpass Human Intelligence by 2025;

80% of Ukraine's Power Plants Hit by Russian Attacks;

mRNA Vaccines May Aid Cancer Growth, Study Suggests;

and much more.