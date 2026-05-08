California’s tech elite have virtue-signalled their way to economic collapse…

China sentences two former defence ministers to death for corruption…

Iran retains 70% of its missiles and can hold out for months…

Did Trump just threaten to hit Iran with nukes?

…and many more stories below.

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A few months ago there was a watershed moment. Few noticed it at the time. But it could shape geopolitics for decades.

‘One big glow’: Did Trump just threaten to hit Iran with nukes? The president is clearly frustrated as the fighting is ramping back up and no deal in sight. Meanwhile his comments did nothing to ease oil fears.

US says it has targeted Iranian military facilities after responding to attacks on navy ships Iran’s top military command alleged the US targeted an Iranian oil tanker moving towards the strait, as well as another vessel entering the strait opposite the Emirati port of Fujaira

Iran can withstand Trump’s blockade for months and retains 70% of its missiles, says US intelligence By storing some of its oil in floating storage aboard tanker ships and decreasing the flows in its oil fields, it has enabled its wells to remain functional.

Missiles and deals at the same time? US-Iran war and peace dichotomy explained through history US-Iran diplomacy can look absurd from the outside: missiles in Hormuz, peace talks in parallel. But history shows this is not a contradiction, it’s a pattern. From the Tanker War to Iraq, Washington and Tehran have often fought publicly while negotiating privately.

WTF Happened With Trump’s Meeting With Brazilian President? Donald Trump and Lula were supposed to have a public meeting. Instead, we got three hours of radio silence.

Former China defence ministers convicted of corruption in latest purge of military leaders Ex-defence ministers, Li Shangfu and Wei Fenghe both sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve, among the most severe sentences in a years-long purge

The fall of the Golden State California’s tech elites have virtue-signalled their way to economic collapse.