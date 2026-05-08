Today's Must-Reads (8 May 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
🔥Top Stories
Did Trump just threaten to hit Iran with nukes?
US targets Iranian military facilities after navy ship attacks…
Iran retains 70% of its missiles and can hold out for months…
China sentences two former defence ministers to death for corruption…
California’s tech elite have virtue-signalled their way to economic collapse…
Epstein-linked billionaire accused of rape lobbied a federal judge privately…
Paris prosecutors move to criminally charge Musk and xAI…
Pentagon’s autonomous warfare budget jumps 24,300% in a single year…
DOJ probing $2.6 billion in oil trades…
Rand Paul: four days left to indict Fauci…
Existing vaccine-autism studies aren’t designed to detect effects…
…and many more stories below.
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👀 Worth Watching
A few months ago there was a watershed moment. Few noticed it at the time. But it could shape geopolitics for decades.
🥊 Quick Hits
Politics/Geo-politics/Global news
‘One big glow’: Did Trump just threaten to hit Iran with nukes?
The president is clearly frustrated as the fighting is ramping back up and no deal in sight. Meanwhile his comments did nothing to ease oil fears.
US says it has targeted Iranian military facilities after responding to attacks on navy ships
Iran’s top military command alleged the US targeted an Iranian oil tanker moving towards the strait, as well as another vessel entering the strait opposite the Emirati port of Fujaira
Iran can withstand Trump’s blockade for months and retains 70% of its missiles, says US intelligence
By storing some of its oil in floating storage aboard tanker ships and decreasing the flows in its oil fields, it has enabled its wells to remain functional.
Missiles and deals at the same time? US-Iran war and peace dichotomy explained through history
US-Iran diplomacy can look absurd from the outside: missiles in Hormuz, peace talks in parallel. But history shows this is not a contradiction, it’s a pattern. From the Tanker War to Iraq, Washington and Tehran have often fought publicly while negotiating privately.
WTF Happened With Trump’s Meeting With Brazilian President?
Donald Trump and Lula were supposed to have a public meeting. Instead, we got three hours of radio silence.
Former China defence ministers convicted of corruption in latest purge of military leaders
Ex-defence ministers, Li Shangfu and Wei Fenghe both sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve, among the most severe sentences in a years-long purge
The fall of the Golden State
California’s tech elites have virtue-signalled their way to economic collapse.
Epstein-linked billionaire accused of rape privately reached out to federal judge to defend his ‘good name’
Lawyers for Leon Black, the billionaire investor who has been accused in a civil lawsuit of raping a teenage girl inside Jeffrey Epstein’s New York townhouse in 2002, reached out to a powerful federal judge in 2024 to raise doubts about the alleged victim’s claims.
Technology
Paris Prosecutors Move to Criminally Charge Musk and xAI
The investigation started with an algorithm complaint from a Macron ally and now includes charges ranging from Holocaust denial to child exploitation.
Oh, DAWG: Defense Autonomous Warfare Group
From $225 million in fiscal year 2026 to $54.6 BILLION in fiscal 2027: a 24,300 percent increase! The “agentic AI infrastructure that enables battle management and kill chain execution at machine speed” is being developed at scale with drone systems from planes, to ships, to land vehicles.
Finance/Economy/Energy
DOJ probing $2.6 billion in oil trades related to Iran war
The DOJ, along with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, is probing at least four of these trades where traders made a total of more than $2.6 billion betting that oil prices would drop right before they did.
TSB banks to ‘disappear’ from UK high street after more than 200 years
In April, Spanish bank chain Santander completed its £2.6billion takeover of TSB, purchasing it from rival bank Sabadell last year.
How Government Debt Has Diverged Across Major Economies (2005–2025)
Doug Casey on the New Fed Chair and the Coming Inflation Wave
Prices for necessities—food, shelter, gasoline, medical care—are certain to go up much faster than his wages. Warsh will find himself painted into a corner. He can either create trillions of new dollars to maintain the US government. Or fail to do so and invite a catastrophic deflation as America’s mountain of debt collapses upon itself.
Financial repression: How Europe’s banks landed in the authoritarian toolbox
Authoritarian regimes are increasingly exploiting anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing rules to cut EU-based dissidents, activists and political opponents off from banks
Man-made Climate Change
The climate scaremongers: Net Zero, the Met Office’s house of cards
The Government must come clean and immediately suspend all programmes, spending and targets, which have been justified on the basis of the Met Office’s climate projections.
Health
‘4 Days Left’: Rand Paul Continues Calling on DOJ To Indict Fauci Before Statute of Limitations Expires
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Thursday continued calling on the Justice Department to indict former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases chief Dr. Anthony Fauci for lying to the American people about the Covid-19 outbreak.
Hantavirus: Stop the Spread Is Back
Let’s remember how this began last year, with of course, a hantavirus death in the family of one of America’s most beloved Hollywood actors. It was Betsy Arakawa, Gene Hackman’s wife, who died February 12, 2025, from apparent hantavirus infection from rodents in the home. Terrifying image. Strange that it would hit the wife of the appropriately named Gene Hackman (get it?)
Can Vaccines Cause Autism? Existing Studies Aren’t Designed to Answer That Question
Existing epidemiological studies — studies on how often diseases occur in different groups of people and why — are designed to examine whether vaccines cause neurodevelopmental injuries in the general childhood population. But these studies can’t capture the effects of vaccines on subgroups — like children with mitochondrial dysfunction who may be more vulnerable to injuries from vaccines, according to a preprint by Children’s Health Defense scientists and their colleagues.
💎 Fascinating Finds
Study of a Million Blood Cells Helps Explain Why Women Face More Autoimmune Disease
Variations in gene activity mean that inflammatory pathways that respond to threats are likely to be busier in women, leading to a greater risk of conditions like lupus and multiple sclerosis.
The Intelligence Trap: Why Smart People Defend Broken Systems
Why do broken political systems survive despite failures? Don’t blame stupid people; it’s the smart ones that keep these broken systems afloat.
Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
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