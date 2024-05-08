Today's Must-Reads - 8 May 2024
AstraZeneca Withdraws Covid Vaccine Worldwide
I spend a lot of time each day gathering together new information and interesting articles. I then pick one or two of the most fascinating topics and write about them. However, that leaves a lot of missed out information that I’m not sharing.
Below is a summary of all the latest articles and information that I’ve found. Today, this is for paid subscribers only and will be a lot of the time in the future.
Support this newsletter by becoming a paid subscriber and join the thousands of readers who stay informed about what is really going on in the world and why.
Topics covered today include:
New State Department Docs Suggest Covid-19 Originated from Wuhan Lab;
Electric Vehicle Demand Plummets by 20% as Private Consumer Sales Dwindle;
BP Slashes Coder Needs by 70% Thanks to AI Advancements;
FBI File on Jeff Bezos' Grandfather, DARPA Co-Founder, Destroyed;
Pro-Palestine Protesters Heckle Holocaust Survivors at Auschwitz Remembrance;
Algorithms Decode Sperm Whale Phonetic Alphabet;
Transhumanist Futures: Military Personnel and Civilians in the Crosshairs;
Ukraine Arrests Rogue Colonels Over Secret Plot to Assassinate Zelensky;
AstraZeneca Withdraws Covid Vaccine Worldwide;
and much more!
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.