Climate Change

VW takes €60 billion out of the EV budget and puts it back into combustion cars. EV manufacturers are backing away slowly from the Great EV Debacle. The government commanded the EV bubble, but even with billions in subsidies, schemes and advertising the chemistry didn’t obey. Somehow, even with legislation, the right discoveries didn’t discover themselves on cue. VW has decided to use one third of its EV development money to develop a better fuel car instead.

Climate Policy Should Not Be Used to Determine Limits on Hospital Emissions. To reduce emissions of greenhouse gases, hospitals in Europe and North America are implementing (or considering) measures that will alter or complicate operating room practices — and endanger patients. Restrictions designed to limit use and emission of gases with global warming potential in operating rooms often involve monitoring systems that trigger alarms when gas levels exceed a threshold predetermined by hospital administrators. These alarms, justified in the name of fighting an imaginary climate crisis, can disrupt a surgeon’s focus and sound judgement. The stress associated with managing these alarms only adds to already high levels of mental and emotional strain of a medical staff.

Covid

Partisan cover-up of the COVID-19 pandemic leaves us exposed to the next outbreak. Nobody bothered to ask how the National Institutes of Health evaded an Obama-era moratorium on gain-of-function research — a ban enacted out of concern that a lab leak could cause a pandemic. Nor did anyone ask Fauci about a 2018 experiment his division conducted, in which NIAID researchers tried to infect bats with Wuhan coronaviruses at the NIH’s Rocky Mountain Laboratories. Fauci apologists are conveniently retreating to the position that we will simply never know the origin of COVID-19. To actually prevent a future pandemic, a modicum of humility from Fauci and his fellow advocates for risky gain-of-function research is the necessary first step.

Covid Mandates & Lockdowns

IHR Amendments Open Door to Perpetual Emergencies. The 77th session of the World Health Assembly (WHA) just concluded at the World Health Organization’s (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. The 77th WHA has sent a clear warning to the world that the global pandemic agenda is moving forward. The WHO is in the driver’s seat with States Parties’ consent to ignore procedural requirements to get the job done. The deplorable absence of serious questions at the WHA on i) the economic costs versus benefits of this agenda, ii) the potential impact of new amendments on human rights, and iii) the scientific foundations of the systematic surveillance approach, signal that the drivers are political rather than evidence-based.

Economy/Energy/Finance

Wall Street Admits The Biggest Economic Shocker: All Jobs In The Past Year Have Gone To Illegal Aliens. The first Wall Street analyst daring to point out that the employment emperor is naked, is Standard Chartered's global head of macro, Steve Englander who in a note titled simply enough "Immigration leading to labor-market surge", writes that according to his estimates "undocumented immigrants account for half of job growth in FY24 so far" (the actual number is far higher but we understand his initial conservatism), and adds that "asylum seekers and humanitarian parolees explain the surge in undocumented immigrants" before concluding that the continued rise in EAD approvals likely will extend strong employment growth in 2024.

US office vacancy rates are now higher than they were in 2008. Almost one in every five office in the US is empty.

Health

Blood scandal exposes systemic hypocrisy - The regulators are used as a way to silence healthcare professionals. This last week we found ourselves in the midst of a harrowing revelation, as the headlines of every major newspaper are dominated by the infected blood scandal. This catastrophic event, where thousands of innocent lives, including children, were irrevocably damaged by the administration of HIV-contaminated blood, is a stark reminder of the systemic failures and gross negligence that can pervade our institutions. This reveals the chilling extent to which those entrusted with public health and safety failed us. As the report states, there was a pervasive attitude of denial towards the risks, false reassurances given to the public, and a blatant disregard for informed consent, particularly among children and their parents.

Politics

Ex-FBI honcho McCabe says intel community members scared of being jailed by Trump, may flee country. Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, a CNN analyst, told "The Source" anchor Kaitlan Collins that there was an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty within the intelligence community over the prospect of Trump returning to the White House. According to the former FBI leader, officials believe Trump will seek retribution against his political enemies during his second term.

Julius Evola: the far-Right’s favourite philosopher - The 'superfascist' is radicalising a new generation. Born in Rome in 1898, Julius Evola frequently looked to Asia for inspiration in helping to rescue the Western world from its malaise. Although often overlooked amid the peace-and-love associations of “the East”, Asian ideas and practices have been used to buttress Western ideologies with elitism, racism and conflict at their core. Much depended on what a given commentator thought was wrong or lacking in Western life in the first place. Sales of Evola’s work received a boost in the mid-2010s, when Donald Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon revealed himself to be a fan.

Americans Are an Abused People. Americans are screwed over people and are too insouciant to notice. And not just on big things, such as being forced to be injected with an untested new kind of “vaccine” with unknown safety and effectiveness. Millions of Americans were faced with the choice of being injected or losing their job and ability to pay rent or mortgage, car payments, utilities, and buy food. Americans can’t do anything about the hundreds of billions of dollars Washington sends to Ukraine to conduct Washington’s proxy war against Russia, or about the billions sent to Israel for the slaughter of Palestinians and physical destruction of Gaza, or the billions sent to Taiwan for Washington’s proxy war against China. Meanwhile homeless American veterans sleep on the streets while the Biden regime gives immigrant-invaders pre-paid debit cards and houses them in hotels.

China is tightening its grip on Hong Kong. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has struck yet another blow against the people of Hong Kong. Last week, seven dissidents were arrested by Hong Kong’s national-security police on charges of ‘offences in connection with seditious intention’. A further six were arrested later the same week for ‘advocating hatred’ against both the Hong Kong government and the CCP, while a seventh was arrested the following day for making ‘seditious’ online posts. An eighth – a 62-year-old man – was arrested this week. They are the first known arrests under the newly enacted Article 23 legislation, marking a watershed for the city’s political climate. This new law was passed with terrifying swiftness in March this year, to the alarm of numerous human-rights defenders.

Science

Scientists Have Discovered a New Way to Levitate Water. If you flick a handful of droplets on a very hot pan, you can watch them skitter and dance about. These droplets, believe it or not, are actually levitating. If a surface is hot enough, the heat will vaporize the side of the droplet closest to it, creating a cushion of gas on which the rest of the droplet hovers. Now, a team of scientists has worked out a way to lower the temperature at which this little water dance occurs. A surface with a microscopic texture transfers heat to the droplets more effectively, a finding that has implications for heat transfer applications – such as cooling industrial machinery, and nuclear cooling towers.

Technology

The Age of the Drone Police Is Here. A WIRED investigation, based on more than 22 million flight coordinates, reveals the complicated truth about the first full-blown police drone program in the US—and why your city could be next. The flight data show that police drones routinely fly over places that even the Department of Homeland Security considers “protected areas”—places where DHS recognizes that enforcement actions might impact “access to essential services or engagement in essential activities.” Such locations, according to the department, include places of worship, playgrounds, schools, mental health care facilities, domestic violence shelters, food banks, and homeless shelters.

Welcome to the age of space scepticism – and a growing revolt against elites. Over the past decade, a new form of scepticism about human activities in space has emerged. It seems to be based exclusively in the western world, and centred around the idea that increasingly ambitious space plans will damage humanity and neglect the Earth. Ultimately, an increasing minority of people see space expansion as an elite pastime. They also see indigenous unease as an indication that we can either care for the Earth or look towards space – but not both. This zero sum game of attending to either Earth or to space has a simplicity that is appealing to many. But it is a false dilemma.

