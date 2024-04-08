I spend a lot of time each day gathering together new information and interesting articles. I then pick one or two of the most fascinating topics and write about them. However, that leaves a lot of missed out information that I’m not sharing.

Below is a summary of all the latest articles and information that I’ve found. Today, this is for paid subscribers only and will be a lot of the time in the future.

Support this newsletter by becoming a paid subscriber and join the thousands of readers who stay informed about what is really going on in the world and why.

Topics covered today include:

Secret Geoengineering Test Launches Salt Crystals into Atmosphere;

Study: Paxlovid No Better Than Placebo for COVID Symptoms;

8,000 NZ Unvaccinated Health Workers Allowed to Keep Jobs During Mandates;

North Sea Oil's Death a Disaster for Britain;

'Buy Now, Pay Later' Credit Quadruples, Sparking Debt Fears;

Alarming Rise in Cancer Death Rates for 75-84 Age Group;

Musk's X Defies Brazil Court Order After Exposé;

Spotting the Next Mania: Emotion Fuels Irrational Panics;

Massive Ship Loses Power Near NYC's Verrazzano Bridge;

Meet Centuria, Ukraine's Western-Trained Neo-Nazi Army Spreading Hate;

Trump's Secret Plan to End Ukraine War Revealed;

Pfizer Accused of 'Discrediting' Pharma Industry Over Vaccine Posts;

and much more.