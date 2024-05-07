Today's Must-Reads - 7 May 2024
Abusive WHO, World Growth Crises, HIV Infected Treatment, Body Clocks Slow Ageing, China Hacks MOD, Reichsbürger Plot, AI Jets, Moscow Threatens UK, Germany Troops Ready, Vaccine Claims Soar
I spend a lot of time each day gathering together new information and interesting articles. I then pick one or two of the most fascinating topics and write about them.
Below is a summary of all the latest articles and information that I've found.
Support this newsletter by becoming a paid subscriber and join the thousands of readers who stay informed about what is really going on in the world and why.
Topics covered today include:
WHO Abusive Relationship: Time to 'Crush the Flu d'État';
Ukraine Firm Awarded Iraq's Strategically Vital Gas Field;
A World Without Growth;
Pharma Giants Knowingly Sold HIV-Infected Treatment to NHS;
Synchronizing Body's Multiple Clocks: The Secret to Slowing Aging?
Opinion: Israeli Leaders Must Face Arrest for Gaza War Crimes;
China Hacks UK Ministry of Defence, Exposing Personnel Data;
Reichsbürger Plot: Disproportionate Response to Geriatric Conspiracists?
Terminal Lucidity: Dementia Patients 'Come Back' Before Death;
AI-Controlled Fighter Jets: Air Force's Aggressive Embrace Sparks Concerns;
Moscow Threatens British Military Strikes After Cameron's Ukraine Remarks;
Germany Ready to Deploy 35,000 Troops in Support of Allies;
Vaccine Compensation Claims Soar, Health Secretary Orders Scheme Review;
and much more!
