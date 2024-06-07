Naked Emperor: Exposing the Narrative

Climate Change UN Shamelessly Lies as Global Deaths, Disasters Decline; Svalbard Polar Bears Getting Fatter Despite Low Ice;

Covid Rare And Unusual Cancers Emerging Since 2021;

Covid Mandates & Lockdowns Deborah Birx Pushes for Mass Bird Flu Testing;

Economy/Energy/Finance ECB Cuts Rates Despite Lingering Inflation Concerns; Energy Transition Could Create $286 Billion "Ghost Fleet"; California's $20 Minimum Wage Costs 10,000 Restaurant Jobs;

Health Latest "Bird Flu" Death Mirrors COVID's Murky Start;

Middle East Israel Put on UN "Black List" for Killing Children;

Politics Over 33,000 UK Council Homes Sit Empty Amid Crisis; Germany Prepares Wartime Measures Amid Russian Threats; Bannon Ordered to Prison by July 1 for Contempt; Biden Interview Feeds Concerns Over Cognitive Fitness; Georgia Pauses Trump Election Case Indefinitely;

Science Solar Maximum Means More Auroras, Storms Ahead;

Technology Exposing the NVIDIA Stock Fraud and AI Hype;

Ukraine Russian Warships, Submarine Headed to Cuba Next Week; Macron Sending Warplanes, Pilots to Aid Ukraine;



Climate Change