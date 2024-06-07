Today's Must-Reads - 7 June 2024
Topics covered today include:
Climate Change
UN Shamelessly Lies as Global Deaths, Disasters Decline;
Svalbard Polar Bears Getting Fatter Despite Low Ice;
Covid
Rare And Unusual Cancers Emerging Since 2021;
Covid Mandates & Lockdowns
Deborah Birx Pushes for Mass Bird Flu Testing;
Economy/Energy/Finance
ECB Cuts Rates Despite Lingering Inflation Concerns;
Energy Transition Could Create $286 Billion "Ghost Fleet";
California's $20 Minimum Wage Costs 10,000 Restaurant Jobs;
Health
Latest "Bird Flu" Death Mirrors COVID's Murky Start;
Middle East
Israel Put on UN "Black List" for Killing Children;
Politics
Over 33,000 UK Council Homes Sit Empty Amid Crisis;
Germany Prepares Wartime Measures Amid Russian Threats;
Bannon Ordered to Prison by July 1 for Contempt;
Biden Interview Feeds Concerns Over Cognitive Fitness;
Georgia Pauses Trump Election Case Indefinitely;
Science
Solar Maximum Means More Auroras, Storms Ahead;
Technology
Exposing the NVIDIA Stock Fraud and AI Hype;
Ukraine
Russian Warships, Submarine Headed to Cuba Next Week;
Macron Sending Warplanes, Pilots to Aid Ukraine;
Climate Change
