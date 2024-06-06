Naked Emperor: Exposing the Narrative

Climate Change Concerns About Electric Vehicles: Surveillance and Dependency; Energy Expert: It's Too Late for Renewable Transition;

Covid Rand Paul: Fauci Threw Longtime Advisor "Under Bus"; NYC's 2020 COVID Death Spike Data Raises Questions;

Covid Mandates & Lockdowns WHO Illegally Approved Sweeping Power Grab on Pandemics; Fauci's "God Complex" Eroded Trust in Institutions;

Economy/Energy/Finance Job Openings Hit Lowest Level Since Early 2021; ESG Funds Bleed $40 Billion as Performance Lags;

Health WHO Warns New Bird Flu Strain Spread to Human;

Middle East Israel and Hezbollah Edging Closer to All-Out War; Reports of Human Rights Violations at Israeli Detention Base;

Politics FBI Agent: No Hunter Biden Laptop Files Tampered With; Germany's Leaders Cowardly on Mannheim Stabbing Motive; X Corp Appeals to Supreme Court Over Trump Twitter Files;

Technology EU Considers Massively Expanding Digital Surveillance Powers;

Ukraine Ukraine Using US Weapons to Strike Inside Russia; Strange Russian Radar Hits Hint at Nuclear False Flag;



Climate Change

3 Reasons There’s Something Sinister With the Big Push for Electric Vehicles. EVs are spying machines. They collect an unimaginable amount of data on you, which governments can access easily. Analysts estimate that cars generate about 25 gigabytes of data every hour. Seeing how governments could integrate EVs into a larger high-tech control grid doesn’t take much imagination. The potential for busybodies—or worse—to abuse such a system is obvious. EVs are not green, cannot compete with gas cars without enormous government support, and are probably a crucial piece of the emerging high-tech control grid.

It’s Too Late For Renewables. There is no energy transition, no paradigm shift or green revolution. Acknowledging this stark reality sooner rather than later will allow us to focus on devising strategies for managing the consequences of climate change, and the deteriorating state of earth’s biosphere. This week, energy expert Vaclav Smil provided a valuable perspective. “Contrary to common impressions, there has been no absolute worldwide decarbonization. In fact, the very opposite is the case. The world has become much more reliant on fossil carbon.”

Covid