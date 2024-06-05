Naked Emperor: Exposing the Narrative!

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe!

Today, this is a slimmed down version for all readers but is usually for paid subscribers only.

Become a paid subscriber and join a group of independent thinkers who get the full scoop every day.

Climate Change

Almost All Recent Global Warming Caused by Green Air Policies – Shock Revelation From NASA. The world of climate science is in shock following extraordinary findings from a team of high-powered NASA scientists that suggest most of the recent global temperature increases are due to the introduction of draconian fuel shipping regulations designed to help prevent global warming. The fantasy world of Net Zero is of course full of unintended consequences, but it is claimed that the abrupt 80% cut in sulphur dioxide emissions from international shipping in 2020 has accounted for 80% of global warming since the turn of the decade.

If climate change is making turbulence worse, pilots and planes haven’t noticed…At any moment there are something like 10,000 boxes cruising in the air that know when they strike turbulence. Rumors are that these are even staffed with sentient beings. If Climate Change was making turbulence worse, you’d think pilots would have noticed? But instead of reporting what pilots said, which is that nothing has changed, almost all the media coverage about turbulence comes from models or cherry picked reanalysis of angels dancing at 197 hectopascals over the North Atlantic.

Covid

Lab Leak: An Elaborate Misdirection? Once the curtain is pulled back on the unsubstantiated lab-leak hypotheses, the socially engineered sorcery of the Covid Pandemic is revealed as the base scheme that it is. By implying that the virus was a man-made microbial murderer, promulgators of the lab-leak story avoid facing the fact that the last three-and-a-half years were a deliberate, highly organized culling of the global population under the guise of protecting “public health.” One conspicuous curiosity that calls into question the threat of “lab-leaked bioweapon” is the fact that the “Covid-19” deaths follow the age/risk stratification and seasonal curve of influenza and pneumonia (two named illnesses that, until 2020, health authorities lumped together in their charts).

Covid Mandates & Lockdowns

The Questions They Should Have Asked Fauci. So much excitement surrounds the questioning of Dr. Anthony Fauci under oath about the Covid pandemic response. Again. And he evades, and prevaricates, and avoids taking responsibility. Again. And, once again, nobody asks the crucial questions. We know from the official US government pandemic planning documents that the pandemic response policy was actually not set by these public health figures at all. It was determined by the National Security Council — the advisory board to the President of the United States on matters of national security. Not a public health board. A group of military and intelligence people who advise about war and terrorism. They were in charge.

Economy/Energy/Finance

Reclaiming Food Sovereignty: An alternative approach to trade and agriculture. European countries have been swept by massive farmers’ protests. Though often a reaction to specific national policies (proposals to scrap tax breaks for agricultural diesel, proposed reductions in nitrogen emissions, etc), the common thread uniting the protests was the farmers’ opposition to the growing economic and bureaucratic burdens associated with the European Union’s climate and environmental agenda – first and foremost, the European Green Deal. Farmers have good reasons to oppose these policies, which risk decimating small and mid-sized farms while achieving little, if anything, in terms of climate and/or environmental benefits.

New Texas Stock Exchange Takes Aim at New York’s Dominance. A group backed by Wall Street heavyweights BlackRock and Citadel Securities is planning to start a new national stock exchange in Texas, aiming to take on what they see as onerous regulation at the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq. The Texas Stock Exchange, which has raised approximately $120 million from individuals and large investment firms, plans to file registration documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission later this year, CEO James Lee told The Wall Street Journal. The goal is to begin facilitating trades in 2025 and host its first listing in 2026.

U.S. banks on brink of collapse? $517 billion losses threaten 63 banks. Banks’ unrealized losses have increased significantly, reaching $517 billion. These losses stem primarily from their holdings in residential mortgage-backed securities. When interest rates rise, the value of these securities falls. While these losses are realized once the securities are sold, they can become a significant burden if banks need to raise cash quickly. This marks the ninth consecutive quarter of high unrealized losses, coinciding with the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes that began in early 2022.

Health

Dangerous chemicals found in teeth-whitening kits bought online. UK Trading Standards has recently found that up to 90% of home-use teeth-whitening kits shipped through the mail might be unsafe. Some home-use teeth whitening kits bought online have been found to contain as much as 300 times the safe, legal limit, reaching dangerous levels of hydrogen peroxide of around 30%.

Politics

Government censorship unit sees 95% fall in ‘flagged’ online content. Is the tide turning against the censorship-industrial complex? Just weeks after the UK Government confirmed it would no longer fund the Global Disinformation Index, there is fresh evidence that the censorship machine is breaking down. According to new FOI data, the Government’s secretive Counter-Disinformation Unit (CDU) has drastically reduced its “flagging” of online speech to social media companies by 95%. In 2020 the number of “flags” was 779, meaning that at least three cases of online speech per working day were reported by this government unit to social media companies for removal. But over the next three years, this number fell from 785 in 2021 to just 35.

FBI agent confirms authenticity of Hunter Biden’s laptop. Hunter Biden’s controversial laptop took center stage in his federal firearms trial Tuesday as one of the witnesses, FBI Agent Erika Jensen, confirmed its authenticity. “This is the laptop that was recovered from the computer store,” she said, referring to the laptop that Hunter Biden left at The Mac Shop in Wilmington in 2019, that was later shared with Robert Costello, an attorney for Trump ally Rudy Giuliani. When asked how she was able to confirm the laptop’s authenticity, Ms. Jensen said the serial number on the back of the laptop matches the serial number provided in Apple Inc.’s response to a subpoena for records.

Polish PM Donald Tusk Warns: Vote or Risk War With Russia. His Civic Coalition focuses on the threat of Russian aggression as its central theme, emphasizing the need for a united European Union to stand against Moscow. However, the fear of Russia does not always translate to unconditional support for Ukraine. In rural areas, Polish farmers are protesting the E.U. Green Deal and competition from Ukrainian farmers, who can export goods tariff-free. Farmer Mariusz Konarzewski expressed concerns over Ukrainian competition, stating, "The competition from Ukraine leaves us no chance."

The books banned from libraries after one complaint. Works by authors including Raymond Briggs, David McKee and Jules Verne have been removed from public libraries after a single customer complaint. The Times sent freedom of information requests to 204 councils responsible for public libraries. Of those, 163 responded, 17 did not hold the required information and 24 did not respond. Of the 16 books removed from public libraries, eight were due to complaints regarding racist or divisive” language, three for “inappropriate” sexual or violent content, three for concerns about potentially damaging health advice and two for outdated information.

Technology

Stanford University team apologises over claims they copied Chinese project for AI model. The AI model, called Llama 3-V, drew global attention for its powerful performance when it was launched on Wednesday last week. But on Sunday, two Stanford students involved in the project admitted that “our architecture is very similar” to another model, MiniCPM-Llama3-V 2.5. “We want to sincerely apologise to the original authors,” Stanford computer science undergraduates Aksh Garg and Siddharth Sharma said in a statement posted on X on Monday.

Ukraine

American-owned RQ-4B Global Hawk “Disappeared” During Operations in the Black Sea? A High-Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) "RQ-4B Global Hawk" drone belonging to the United States military allegedly "disappeared" while conducting operations in Black Sea airspace close to Crimea Peninsula currently occupied by the Russian military, as claimed by a Russian news agency.

NATO readies land corridors for US troops if Russia invades. NATO allies in Europe are developing "multiple land corridors" for U.S. troops and armored vehicles in the event of a major European war with Russia, The Telegraph reported on June 4. It comes amid warnings from the Alliance’s top leaders that Western governments must prepare themselves for a conflict with Russia in the next two decades, the article said. Logistical routes have become a key priority since NATO leaders agreed to prepare 300,000 troops to be kept in a state of high readiness to defend the alliance at a 2023 Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, The Telegraph said.

Ukraine Strikes Into Russia With Western Weapons, Official Says. Just days after the Biden administration granted permission for Ukraine to fire American weapons into Russia, Kyiv took advantage of its new latitude, striking a military facility over the border using a U.S.-made artillery system, according to a member of Ukraine’s Parliament. Yehor Chernev, the deputy chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament’s committee on national security, defense and intelligence, said on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces had destroyed Russian missile launchers with a strike in the Belgorod region, about 20 miles into Russia. Ukraine’s forces used a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, he said.

Share