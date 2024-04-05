Today's Must-Reads - 5 April 2024
A selection of the latest news, studies, reports and articles
I spend a lot of time each day gathering together new information and interesting articles. I then pick one or two of the most fascinating topics and write about them. However, that leaves a lot of missed out information that I’m not sharing.
Below is a summary of all the latest articles and information that I’ve found. Today, this is for paid subscribers only and will be a lot of the time in the future.
Support this newsletter by becoming a paid subscriber and join the thousands of readers who stay informed about what is really going on in the world and why.
Topics covered today include:
EcoHealth Alliance's Peter Daszak Set to Testify in COVID Origins Hearing;
Oil Prices Soar as Middle East Tensions Push Brent Over $90;
Toxic Waste Drums Unearthed in New York 'Cancer Hotspot';
Israeli Field Hospital Doctor Blows Whistle on Inhumane Treatment;
Boeing Insider Reveals Leadership Dysfunction Poisoning Company Culture;
Why We Should Celebrate Britain’s Role in Ending the Slave Trade;
Germany's Defense Chief Launches Military Overhaul, Bracing for Potential War;
The Left's Radicalization of Young Women;
Danish Navy on High Alert as Rogue Missile Threatens Accidental Launch;
Blinken Affirms Ukraine's NATO Membership at Upcoming Summit;
Ukraine's Embracing Far-Right Russian 'Bad Guy' to Take the Fight to Putin;
CDC Releases Trove of Hidden COVID Vaccine Injury Reports;
BioNTech Slapped with 'Notice of Default' by NIH in Vaccine Royalty Showdown;
and much more.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.