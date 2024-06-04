Today's Must-Reads - 4 June 2024
Topics covered today include:
Climate Change
Europe’s Green Moment Is Over - Green Parties Brace for Setback;
How Many Birds Do Wind Farms Kill;
Covid
Fauci Contradicted Himself Repeatedly in Heated Covid Hearing;
Five Key Points Suggesting Covid-19 Leaked From Lab;
Economy/Energy/Finance
Record Low: Only 21% of Americans Think It's a Good Time to Buy a House;
US Summer Electricity Bills Set to Soar 8%;
Trump's Potential Jailing Sparks July Panic Cycle Predictions;
Economic Confusion Arises From Faulty Monetary Understanding;
Middle East
Biden’s Secret Support for Iran Raises Concerns;
Politics
Farage’s Return to Challenge UK Establishment;
Destructive 60s Generation Crippled American Institutions;
US Lurching Towards Civil War Over Trump’s Legal Battles;
Ron Paul: Trump's Trial Highlights Injustice System;
Science
Theory: Time Is Mental Construct, Not External Reality;
Technology
Human Culture's Rapid Change Outpaces Evolution;
Ukraine
Russia Warns US of ‘Fatal Consequences’ Over Ukraine Miscalculations;
Climate Change
Europe’s Green Moment Is Over - After years of riding high, EU elections are about to send the continent’s green parties back to earth. Over the past five years, Europe’s collection of green parties wielded influence in the European Parliament far beyond their numerical strength. The 70-odd parliamentarians in the Greens/European Free Alliance (EFA) political group, backed by the continent’s energetic climate movement, even managed to push through their top agenda item—the ambitious European Green Deal, designed to ensure the continent meets its climate policy targets. But after the EU’s parliamentary elections from June 6 to June 9, when the bloc’s 373 million voters will head to the polls, the greens may receive their comeuppance.
“How Many Birds Do Wind Farms Kill?” A social media post by Hannah Ritchie (sustainability researcher, University of Oxford) on industrial wind power is worth revisiting. She works within the climate alarm/forced energy transformation narrative (“Bird species are under threat from climate change”) but considers the question: “It would be worrying, then, if a move to low-carbon energy increased pressures on bird populations. That’s a common concern as countries move to wind power.”
Covid
The key moments when Dr. Anthony Fauci contradicted himself during heated COVID hearing. The former top pandemic adviser to two presidential administrations, who retired from NIAID in 2022 after nearly four decades at the head of NIAID, faced sharp questions about the reversals from Republican members of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. “You took the position that you presented ‘the science’ and your words came across as final and as infallible in matters pertaining to the pandemic,” the chairman added before he and other Republican panel members recounted those statements.
