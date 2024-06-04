Naked Emperor: Exposing the Narrative

Climate Change Europe’s Green Moment Is Over - Green Parties Brace for Setback; How Many Birds Do Wind Farms Kill;

Covid Fauci Contradicted Himself Repeatedly in Heated Covid Hearing; Five Key Points Suggesting Covid-19 Leaked From Lab;

Economy/Energy/Finance Record Low: Only 21% of Americans Think It's a Good Time to Buy a House; US Summer Electricity Bills Set to Soar 8%; Trump's Potential Jailing Sparks July Panic Cycle Predictions; Economic Confusion Arises From Faulty Monetary Understanding;

Middle East Biden’s Secret Support for Iran Raises Concerns;

Politics Farage’s Return to Challenge UK Establishment; Destructive 60s Generation Crippled American Institutions; US Lurching Towards Civil War Over Trump’s Legal Battles; Ron Paul: Trump's Trial Highlights Injustice System;

Science Theory: Time Is Mental Construct, Not External Reality;

Technology Human Culture's Rapid Change Outpaces Evolution;

Ukraine Russia Warns US of ‘Fatal Consequences’ Over Ukraine Miscalculations;



Climate Change

Europe’s Green Moment Is Over - After years of riding high, EU elections are about to send the continent’s green parties back to earth. Over the past five years, Europe’s collection of green parties wielded influence in the European Parliament far beyond their numerical strength. The 70-odd parliamentarians in the Greens/European Free Alliance (EFA) political group, backed by the continent’s energetic climate movement, even managed to push through their top agenda item—the ambitious European Green Deal, designed to ensure the continent meets its climate policy targets. But after the EU’s parliamentary elections from June 6 to June 9, when the bloc’s 373 million voters will head to the polls, the greens may receive their comeuppance.

“How Many Birds Do Wind Farms Kill?” A social media post by Hannah Ritchie (sustainability researcher, University of Oxford) on industrial wind power is worth revisiting. She works within the climate alarm/forced energy transformation narrative (“Bird species are under threat from climate change”) but considers the question: “It would be worrying, then, if a move to low-carbon energy increased pressures on bird populations. That’s a common concern as countries move to wind power.”

Covid