Today's Must-Reads - 31 May 2024
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
Naked Emperor: Exposing the Narrative
Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe!
Topics covered today include:
Climate Change
Report: Climate Crisis Overblown, Fossil Fuels Still Viable;
Shell Shifts Focus, Slashes Offshore Wind Jobs;
Met Office Flip-Flops: Extremely Wet Summer After Drought Warnings;
Covid
House Demands Fauci’s Private COVID Records;
Covid Inquiry Slammed for Ignoring Lockdown Harms Study;
Australian Senate Censors Hundreds of COVID Inquiry Submissions;
Pandemic Preparedness Costs: Unclear and Unaffordable;
Economy/Energy/Finance
US Banks' Unrealized Losses Soar to $517 Billion;
India’s Reliance to Buy Russian Oil in Roubles;
Q1 GDP Plunges to 1.3%, Lowest in 2 Years as Consumption Slows;
US Job Postings Plunge to Pandemic Levels;
Health
Unlicensed Cosmetic Treatment Providers Spark Growing Alarm
Politics
Von der Leyen’s Pfizergate: EU Overpaid Billions for Vaccines;
Failed Assassination of Slovak PM Fico Raises Western Plot Fears;
Science
Archaeologists Uncover Evidence of Prehistoric Comet Impact;
Sun's Mysterious Heartbeat Linked to Planetary Gravity;
Technology
Why AI Keeps Getting Dumber
Ukraine
Macron Proposes European Military Training Coalition for Ukraine;
NATO Seeks €40 Billion Annually for Ukraine Aid;
Biden Allows Ukraine to Strike Russia with US Weapons;
Vaccines
US Nears Deal to Fund Moderna Bird Flu Vaccine Trial.
and much more!
