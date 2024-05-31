Naked Emperor: Exposing the Narrative

Climate Change Report: Climate Crisis Overblown, Fossil Fuels Still Viable; Shell Shifts Focus, Slashes Offshore Wind Jobs; Met Office Flip-Flops: Extremely Wet Summer After Drought Warnings;

Covid House Demands Fauci’s Private COVID Records; Covid Inquiry Slammed for Ignoring Lockdown Harms Study; Australian Senate Censors Hundreds of COVID Inquiry Submissions; Pandemic Preparedness Costs: Unclear and Unaffordable;

Economy/Energy/Finance US Banks' Unrealized Losses Soar to $517 Billion; India’s Reliance to Buy Russian Oil in Roubles; Q1 GDP Plunges to 1.3%, Lowest in 2 Years as Consumption Slows; US Job Postings Plunge to Pandemic Levels;

Health Unlicensed Cosmetic Treatment Providers Spark Growing Alarm

Politics Von der Leyen’s Pfizergate: EU Overpaid Billions for Vaccines; Failed Assassination of Slovak PM Fico Raises Western Plot Fears;

Science Archaeologists Uncover Evidence of Prehistoric Comet Impact; Sun's Mysterious Heartbeat Linked to Planetary Gravity;

Technology Why AI Keeps Getting Dumber

Ukraine Macron Proposes European Military Training Coalition for Ukraine; NATO Seeks €40 Billion Annually for Ukraine Aid; Biden Allows Ukraine to Strike Russia with US Weapons;

Vaccines US Nears Deal to Fund Moderna Bird Flu Vaccine Trial.



