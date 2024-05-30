Naked Emperor: Exposing the Narrative

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe!

Topics covered today include:

Climate Change Siemens Energy's Wind Turbine Business to Cut 4,100 Jobs.

Covid Mandates & Lockdowns BLM vs Lockdowns: The Hypocrisy of a Grim Reaper Activist 4 Years Later.

Economy/Energy/Finance Jamie Dimon Warns of Stagflation Due to Massive Government Spending; Income Squeeze Delays Parenthood for One in Five Young Families.

Health Chinese Scientists Cure Diabetes with Stem Cells in World First; NHS Staff Required to Apologise for Misusing Patient Pronouns.

Politics King Charles Once Accepted Award from Ukrainian Nazi Veteran; Trump Threatened to Bomb Moscow Over Ukraine Invasion, Reports Say.

Science Ancient Egyptians Performed Cancer Surgery, New Evidence Shows.

Ukraine Ukrainian Drone Strike on Russian Radar Marks Major Escalation; NATO Lacks 95% of Needed Air Defenses for Eastern Europe.



To continue reading for under 20 cents/pence per day, sign up today and receive a 20% discount!! Join a growing band of independent minds from around the world.

THIS OFFER EXPIRES IN ONE DAY!!

Get 20% off for 1 year

Climate Change

Siemens Energy’s wind turbine business plans 4,100 job cuts. The news follows recent announcements by Siemens Energy regarding a significant restructuring at Siemens Gamesa. The information was disclosed in an internal staff letter from Siemens Gamesa CEO Jochen Eickholt, which stated: “Our current situation demands adjustments that go beyond organisational changes. “We have to adapt to lower business volumes, reduced activity in non-core markets and a streamlined portfolio.”



Covid Mandates & Lockdowns

BLM Versus Lockdowns: Four Years Later. Beginning in March 2020, Florida attorney Daniel Uhlfelder dressed as the Grim Reaper to shame parents who brought their children to local beaches. Instead of questioning his sanity or explaining that sunlight killed the virus, liberal news outlets celebrated this unhinged lawyer, his cloak, his scythe, and his ideology. But there was a notable carve-out to Uhlfelder’s attitude toward public gatherings - he celebrated millions of citizens gathering across the country after the death of George Floyd. He personally attended BLM rallies in Florida and endorsed marches in New York, San Francisco, and Chicago. These socially fashionable beliefs apparently warranted a departure from his zealous advocacy for lockdowns.



Economy/Energy/Finance