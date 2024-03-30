I spend a lot of time each day gathering together new information and interesting articles. I then pick one or two of the most fascinating topics and write about them. However, that leaves a lot of missed out information that I’m not sharing.

Below is a summary of all the latest articles and information that I’ve found. Today, this is for paid subscribers only and will be a lot of the time in the future.

Topics covered today include:

'Misinformation' Expert Caught Spreading Lies, Apologises to Doctors;

Baltimore Port Closure Threatens Global Supply Chain Catastrophe;

Bankman-Fried's Ex-Girlfriend's Damning Testimony Seals His Fate;

Tesla's $25K Car Revolution: Ditching the Century-Old Ford Assembly Line;

US Doctors Pocketed $12.1 Billion from Big Pharma in Just 9 Years;

Healthy Life Expectancy Plummets for England's Newborns;

Feds Order Google to Unmask YouTube Users, Sparking Privacy Concerns;

Pope Francis Pulls Out of Good Friday Procession to 'Preserve Health';

The Great Baby Bust: Why Family-Friendly Policies Fail to Boost Birth Rates;

DUP Leader Jeffrey Donaldson Charged with Historical Sex Offences;

CERN's Solar Eclipse Experiment: Hunting for Universe's Dark Matter;

Tardigrade Proteins Injected into Human Cells;

What Boeing Did To All the Guys Who Remember How to Build a Plane;

Microsoft and OpenAI's $100B Stargate AI Supercomputer Plan Leaked;

Alarming Study: Heart Scarring Found Over 1 Year After COVID Vaccination;

and much more.