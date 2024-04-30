Today's Must-Reads - 30 April 2024
A selection of the latest news, studies, reports and articles
I spend a lot of time each day gathering together new information and interesting articles. I then pick one or two of the most fascinating topics and write about them. However, that leaves a lot of missed out information that I’m not sharing.
Below is a summary of all the latest articles and information that I’ve found. Today, this is for paid subscribers only and will be a lot of the time in the future.
Support this newsletter by becoming a paid subscriber and join the thousands of readers who stay informed about what is really going on in the world and why.
Topics covered today include:
G7 Countries Want to End Coal Power by 2035, UK Minister Reveals;
School Shutdowns' Devastating Legacy: Resentful Pupils & Rising Violence;
UK's Chilling Plan: Unlimited Snooping on Bank Accounts;
What Sanctions!? European Banks Paying Russia More Taxes Post-Invasion;
Vaping Teens' Toxic Shock: Alarming Uranium and Lead Levels Found;
Civilizations' Positive Collapse In 1177 B.C;
US Implicates Israeli Units in Rights Abuses;
Netanyahu's Desperate Plea to Biden: Stop ICC Arrest Warrants;
The Rise of the RFK Jr. Coalition;
Ex-NSA Worker Gets 22 Years for Selling Secrets to Undercover FBI Agent;
'Strongest Evidence Yet' for Mysterious Planet Nine, Astronomer Claims;
China's High-Stakes Moon Mission: Exploring the 'Hidden' Far Side;
Ukraine Army Chief Admits 'Tactical' Retreat as Situation Worsens;
Ukraine Expands Martial Law, Suspends Human Rights to Bolster Defences;
and much more.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.