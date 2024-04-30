I spend a lot of time each day gathering together new information and interesting articles. I then pick one or two of the most fascinating topics and write about them. However, that leaves a lot of missed out information that I’m not sharing.

Below is a summary of all the latest articles and information that I’ve found. Today, this is for paid subscribers only and will be a lot of the time in the future.

Support this newsletter by becoming a paid subscriber and join the thousands of readers who stay informed about what is really going on in the world and why.

Topics covered today include:

G7 Countries Want to End Coal Power by 2035, UK Minister Reveals;

School Shutdowns' Devastating Legacy: Resentful Pupils & Rising Violence;

UK's Chilling Plan: Unlimited Snooping on Bank Accounts;

What Sanctions!? European Banks Paying Russia More Taxes Post-Invasion;

Vaping Teens' Toxic Shock: Alarming Uranium and Lead Levels Found;

Civilizations' Positive Collapse In 1177 B.C;

US Implicates Israeli Units in Rights Abuses;

Netanyahu's Desperate Plea to Biden: Stop ICC Arrest Warrants;

The Rise of the RFK Jr. Coalition;

Ex-NSA Worker Gets 22 Years for Selling Secrets to Undercover FBI Agent;

'Strongest Evidence Yet' for Mysterious Planet Nine, Astronomer Claims;

China's High-Stakes Moon Mission: Exploring the 'Hidden' Far Side;

Ukraine Army Chief Admits 'Tactical' Retreat as Situation Worsens;

Ukraine Expands Martial Law, Suspends Human Rights to Bolster Defences;

and much more.