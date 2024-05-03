I spend a lot of time each day gathering together new information and interesting articles. I then pick one or two of the most fascinating topics and write about them. However, that leaves a lot of missed out information that I’m not sharing.
Below is a summary of all the latest articles and information that I’ve found. Today, this is for paid subscribers only and will be a lot of the time in the future.
Support this newsletter by becoming a paid subscriber and join the thousands of readers who stay informed about what is really going on in the world and why.
Topics covered today include:
Cambridge Professor: Climate Change Won't End the World;
House Panel Pushes to Bar EcoHealth from Federal Funds;
Forget Brexit - Net Zero Is the Real Threat to UK's Car Industry;
Covid Sceptic: I Was Right, Lockdown Supporters Have Gone Silent;
WHO Paper Suggests Droplets Won't Spread Virus;
Hundreds of Banks at Risk of Failure Due to Real Estate Loans and High Rates;
Drug Safety Regulation Lags Behind Aviation and Weapons Safety Standards;
UK Shields Israeli War Cabinet Member from Genocide Charges in Gaza;
Governments Begin to Resist 'Disinformation Index' Blacklisting Sites;
Is the Woke Era Finally Ending? Trans Debate Shift Offers Hope;
Earth's Magnetic Field Collapse 590M Years Ago Boosted Oxygen, Sparked Life;
US Urges China, Russia: AI Should Not Control Nuclear Weapons;
Thousands of Russians Who Fled Return Home;
Macron's Urgent Warning: Must Consider Sending French Troops to Ukraine;
Covid Vaccine Victims' Families Abandon AstraZeneca Lawsuit;
Japanese Professor: Gene Therapy an 'Extreme Human Rights Violation'
and much more.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.