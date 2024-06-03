Today's Must-Reads - 3 June 2024
Climate Change
Study: CO2 Impact on Warming Ended Decades Ago;
Vallance’s Fearmongering: From Lockdown to Net Zero;
Covid
NIH Scientists Made $710M in Hidden Royalties;
Fauci Admits Making Up COVID Rules Like 6-Foot Distance;
Bird Flu Panic Is the Real Threat, Not the Virus;
Economy/Energy/Finance
American Shoppers Exhausted by High Inflation;
The Economic Theory That Fueled America's $34.7 Trillion Debt;
Americans Lean on Credit as Income, Savings Dwindle;
Health
Mediterranean Diet Tied to 23% Lower Death Risk;
Middle East
Pro-Palestinian Protesters' Staggering Ignorance of Hamas' Brutality;
Politics
Garland Hides Embarrassing Biden Audio Under "Top Secret" Label;
Elites’ Desperation to Defeat Trump Reveals True Colours;
Science
Study Shows Evolution Can Predictably Repeat Itself;
Technology
Data Centers to Use 9% of US Electricity by 2030;
Ukraine
Putin Could Destroy UK’s Tank Fleet in Two Weeks, Warns Ex-Officer;
Vaccines
Study Suggests Biotech Could Control Human Behaviour;
Climate Change
New study shows carbon dioxide's impact on global warming ended decades ago. If we had only understood better what a greenhouse is, maybe it wouldn’t have been so easy to con us all. A new study published in Science Direct has told us what physicists should have been telling us all along: The warming effect of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is naturally limited, and that limit has already been reached. Even if we dug up all the world’s coal and extracted all the world’s oil and burned it in one giant pyre, its CO2 emissions wouldn’t heat the planet.
