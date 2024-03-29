Today's Must-Reads - 29 March 2024
A selection of the latest news, studies, reports and articles
I spend a lot of time each day gathering together new information and interesting articles. I then pick one or two of the most fascinating topics and write about them. However, that leaves a lot of missed out information that I’m not sharing.
Below is a summary of all the latest articles and information that I’ve found. Today, this is for paid subscribers only and will be a lot of the time in the future.
Support this newsletter by becoming a paid subscriber and join the thousands of readers who stay informed about what is really going on in the world and why.
Topics covered today include:
Bombshell: Huge Australian Carbon Credit Project Exposed as Massive Sham;
AMA President's Shocking Call for More Censorship: End of Free Speech?
The End of Money as We Know It: CBDCs Are On the Way?
Crypto King Dethroned: Sam Bankman-Fried Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison;
Baltimore Bridge Collapse Could Trigger Biggest Insurance Loss in History;
Is Europe Headed for Financial Armageddon? France at the Eye of the Storm;
Secret Papers Show Post Office Knew Its Court Defence Was False;
Has Easter Lost Its Soul? Iceland's Sacrilegious Hot Cross Bun Sparks Outrage;
Astronomers Stunned by Magnetic Fields Swirling at Milky Way's Centre;
NASA's Eclipse Gamble: Why They're Firing Rockets at the Moon's Shadow;
GPS Jamming Nightmare: Over 1,600 Planes Hit Across Europe;
NATO's Endless War: The West's Proxy Battle 'For as Long as It Takes';
The Disturbing Link Between Mass Vaccination and Surging Cancer in the US;
and much more.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.