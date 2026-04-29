Today's Must-Reads (29 April 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
🔥Top Stories
UAE exit from OPEC signals major shift in global power…
Extended Iran blockade pushes oil prices sharply higher…
Russia’s shadow fleet keeps moving despite UK threats…
Comey faces new felony charges over Trump threat claims…
Goldman blocks bankers from using Anthropic’s newest AI…
Iranian hackers leak personal data of US Marines…
UK borrowing costs hit highest level since 2008…
…and many more stories below.
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