Today's Must-Reads - 29 April 2024
A selection of the latest news, studies, reports and articles
I spend a lot of time each day gathering together new information and interesting articles. I then pick one or two of the most fascinating topics and write about them. However, that leaves a lot of missed out information that I’m not sharing.
Below is a summary of all the latest articles and information that I’ve found. Today, this is for paid subscribers only and will be a lot of the time in the future.
Support this newsletter by becoming a paid subscriber and join the thousands of readers who stay informed about what is really going on in the world and why.
Topics covered today include:
New IHR Changes Are Nothing More Than a Façade;
WEF President's Warning: Debt Levels Unseen Since Napoleonic Wars;
Your Grandparents' Diet Could Be Affecting You and Your Kids;
Israel's Desperate Bid to Block ICC Arrest Warrants Over Gaza War;
The Dangerous Myth of Mass Migration Boosting the Economy;
The Latest Far Right Sinister Plot: Having Children!
Speaker Mike Johnson's $95K Payout Tied to $14.5B Military Aid Package;
The Axis of Upheaval: US Adversaries Are Uniting to Overturn Global Order;
Russian GPS Jamming Threatens Baltic Air Disaster, Ministers Warn;
Zelensky Reveals US 10-Year Support Plan for Ukraine;
Who knew!? US Intel Believes Putin Didn't Order Navalny's Death;
AstraZeneca Admits in Court: Covid Vaccine Can Cause Side Effect;
and much more.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.