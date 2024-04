I spend a lot of time each day gathering together new information and interesting articles. I then pick one or two of the most fascinating topics and write about them. However, that leaves a lot of missed out information that I’m not sharing.

Below is a summary of all the latest articles and information that I’ve found. Today, this is for paid subscribers only and will be a lot of the time in the future.

Support this newsletter by becoming a paid subscriber and join the thousands of readers who stay informed about what is really going on in the world and why.

Topics covered today include:

EU's Net Zero Retreat Accelerates;

Dr. Kulldorff Slams "World Gone Mad" Covid Policies;

UK Risks Losing Lockdown Control to WHO;

Baltimore Bridge Collapse Delivers 'Economic Nuke Strike';

US New Home Prices Plummet Nearly 20% from 2022 Peak;

Life Expectancy Falling Across UK, Latest ONS Figures Reveal;

Germany to Quiz Citizenship Applicants on Holocaust, Judaism, and Israel;

Arctic's Polar Vortex Spins Backwards;

Russia Accuses US, UK, Ukraine of Orchestrating 'Terrorist Attack';

and much more.