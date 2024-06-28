Today's Must-Reads - 28 June 2024
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
Naked Emperor: Exposing the Narrative
Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe!
There’s a lot of news to get through every day. To save you time and to save you constantly scrolling past inane headlines to find anything of interest, I’ve done the work for you. So grab a cup of tea or coffee, sit down and read the news that really matters.
Trump Indicted For Murdering Elderly Man On CNN. Tonight's presidential debate ended abruptly when Donald Trump was served with papers notifying him that he had been indicted for the murder of an elderly man on CNN. "Hey, I didn't do anything!" Trump told authorities. "He was like that when I got here!" Trump, who had planned to debate President Joe Biden, argued that the strange old man keeled over all on his own. "The very idea..." the old man said before slumping over onto a nearby podium. It was also at this point that Trump discovered the man had been propped up by an apparatus and could not stand on his own.
COVID-19 advocacy bias in the BMJ: meta-research evaluation. Analysis suggests that BMJ massively published advocate authors championing zeroCOVID policies and later, other indieSAGE-led aggressive approaches to COVID-19 during the pandemic. Leading members of SAGE, highly-cited UK scientists and the most prolific researchers on COVID-19 across the entire scientific literature had very limited BMJ presence compared with the preferred advocates. Advocates of restricted, focused measures have been almost extinct from BMJ pages. BMJ editors, staff and apparently advocate contributors developed a massive literature, comprised mostly of opinion pieces that in general (as acknowledged by the BMJ) underwent no external review in the BMJ. The degree of apparent favoritism exhibited by what is considered to be the premier venue of evidence-based medicine is very concerning and invites further scrutiny.
Did Justin Trudeau cover up the Chinese spy scandal? The Liberal Party has failed to protect Canada. Did the Chinese Communist Party interfere in the past two Canadian elections? A fantastic series of leaks from Canada’s Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) over the winter of 2022/23 suggests so. The leaks point to a vast CCP campaign of political interference that Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government allegedly covered up. It has been a major scandal: a Liberal MP named Han Dong was forced to resign from his party in the aftermath, and reports suggest that a “network” of two dozen candidates and staffers were affected.
