Farmers to Reduce Cattle Slaughter Age in Carbon Reduction Scheme;

Gas Bills Could Soar by £1,000 to Pay for Wind Power;

EcoHealth Alliance Reaped Nearly $100M in Taxpayer Funds Since 2008;

WHO's Pandemic Treaty and Bird Flu Crisis Arriving Simultaneously;

Nationwide Mortgage Lending Plummets 22%;

Fast Food Now a 'Luxury' for 80% of Americans Due to High Prices;

Doctor Caught in Conflict-of-Interest Row Over Fat Jab Praise After £28K Payout;

Russia & China Call for Strategic Autonomy, Reject Meddling in Eurasia;

China Preparing Armada of Civilian Ferries for Potential Taiwan Invasion;

Special Ops Soldier Shoots Illegal Chechen Photographing His Kid;

Wiley Shuts Down 19 Science Journals, Retracts 11,000 Gobbledygook Papers;

MAJORANA: The Search for the Most Elusive Neutrino of All;

Facial Recognition Tech On the Rise;

US Weapons Accuracy Drops to 10% in Ukraine Due to Russian Jamming;

NATO Members Bordering Russia to Build 'Drone Wall' for Border Protection;

