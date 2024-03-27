Today's Must-Reads - 27 March 2024
A selection of the latest news, studies, reports and articles
I spend a lot of time each day gathering together new information and interesting articles. I then pick one or two of the most fascinating topics and write about them. However, that leaves a lot of missed out information that I’m not sharing.
Below is a summary of all the latest articles and information that I’ve found. Today, this is for paid subscribers only and will be a lot of the time in the future.
Support this newsletter by becoming a paid subscriber and join the thousands of readers who stay informed about what is really going on in the world and why.
**** If you have been umming and ahhing about whether to subscribe but the price has been putting you off - today is the day for you. A one day special 20% discount offer means you won’t miss out on any paid posts for a great price. Make sure you sign up today to get this great offer! ****
Topics covered today include:
Study Shows Spike Protein's Impact on the Innate Immune System;
Senior NYT Journalist Accuses Top Scientists of Misleading on Lab-Leak;
WHO Must Atone for COVID Lockdown Mistakes;
SWIFT Plans Launch of Central Bank Digital Currency Platform Within 2 Years;
Coast Guard Investigated Hoax Distress Calls Near Baltimore Before Bridge Hit;
Serbian President Warns Nation of Undefined Major Threat in Cryptic Message;
Russians Made Kensington Palace Release Photoshopped Image of Kate;
Julian Assange Wins Temporary Reprieve in Extradition Case;
Prince Harry name-dropped in P Diddy sex trafficking lawsuit;
Dust Storms May Spread Bacteria and Fungi Globally;
Expert Analysis of MH370 Videos Could Shift Perception of the Phenomenon;
How Ukraine Became the Unlikely Home for Isis Leaders;
Study Finds Spike Protein Persistence Months After COVID Vaccination;
and much more.
**** If you have been umming and ahhing about whether to subscribe but the price has been putting you off - today is the day for you. A one day special 20% discount offer means you won’t miss out on any paid posts for a great price. Make sure you sign up today to get this great offer! ****
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.