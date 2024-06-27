Today's Must-Reads - 27 June 2024
Naked Emperor: Exposing the Narrative
It was the media, led by the Guardian, that kept Julian Assange behind bars. Western governments, politicians, the judiciary, and the media all failed Assange. Or rather, they did what they are actually there to do: keep the rabble – that is, you and me – from knowing what they are really up to. The truth is, with a properly adversarial media playing the role it declares for itself, as a watchdog on power, Assange could never have been disappeared for so long. He would have been freed years ago. It was the media that kept him behind bars.
US supreme court allows government to request removal of misinformation on social media. The US supreme court has struck down a lower court ruling in the case of Murthy v Missouri, in a decision that did not find the government’s communications with social media platforms about Covid-19 misinformation violated the first amendment. The court’s decision permits the government to call on tech companies to remove falsehoods. [Don’t worry, this will only ever be used on ‘misinformation’ - trust your government! (Sarcasm)]
Data Shows Climate Change Depends on the Sun. The sun is very variable and even minor changes have a strong impact on the climate. The IPCC claims that changes in the sun have little impact on the climate. However, the data over the past 11,000 years, the Holocene, show that climate changes synchronized with solar cycles.
