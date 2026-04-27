Today's Must-Reads (27 April 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
🔥Top Stories
Washington shooting sparks instant conspiracy battles online…
Trump lashes out over manifesto read live on air…
Iran inflicted far deeper damage on US bases than admitted…
China threatens retaliation over fresh EU Russia sanctions…
UK faces fuel and medicine shortages within weeks…
Fire breaks out at British base used in Iran operations…
Pentagon review fuels new Falklands sovereignty tensions…
Former judge warns jury reforms threaten justice itself…
Declassified files confirm CIA experiments on POWs…
Space dominance becomes next battlefield for world powers…
Palantir’s Whitehall hiring pipeline raises corruption fears…
Supreme Court weighs constitutionality of mass location tracking…
AI surveillance powers trigger fresh alarm in Washington…
Oil markets hide scale of worsening global supply crisis…
UK health declines as healthy life expectancy falls…
…and many more stories below.
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