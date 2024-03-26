I spend a lot of time each day gathering together new information and interesting articles. I then pick one or two of the most fascinating topics and write about them. However, that leaves a lot of missed out information that I’m not sharing.

Below is a summary of all the latest articles and information that I’ve found. Today, this is for paid subscribers only and will be a lot of the time in the future.

Support this newsletter by becoming a paid subscriber and join the thousands of readers who stay informed about what is really going on in the world and why.

Topics covered today include:

Biden's Climate Plan Threatens Democracy;

MPs Warn 'Unelected' WHO Officials Could Dictate UK Lockdown Policy;

Commercial Real Estate Meltdown Could Topple Hundreds of US Banks;

Experts Caution Dollar Bears May Be 'Gloriously Wrong';

Russia Orders Companies to Cut Oil Output;

Pawn Shop Inventories Surge as Failing Economy Hits Low-Income Americans;

Life Expectancy Continues to Decline in US, Raising Alarm Among Experts;

Netanyahu Cancels DC Trip After US Allows UN Gaza Cease-Fire Resolution;

UK & US Accuse China of Malicious Cyber Targeting of Democratic Institutions;

Biologists Propose Sun May Be Conscious;

Scientists Create AI Models That can Talk to Each Other;

Europe's Sacrifice of Ukraine Fuels Push for EU Superstate;

Authorities Deny COVID Jab Link to Cancer Crisis Despite Mounting Evidence;

and much more.